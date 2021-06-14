2021 Futsal Super League (Classification):

Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Park Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

At long last, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) could afford to smile after recording their first ever win in the 2021 Futsal Super League.

KJT registered a hard fought 5-4 victory over Kisenyi at the Old Kampala Sports Arena during one of the two classification matches.

Billy Nkata scored the lion’s share of the goals for KJT (four) and an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Nkata took his personal tally of goals to 14 in the season, two ahead of Synergy’s Travis Mutyaba.

Shafiq Avemah netted a hat-trick for Kisenyi with the other goal coming from Hussein Sadam Abdallah.

KJT team players (Credit: John Batanudde)

Another classification duel:

Aidenal School of Soccer Art (SOSA) Futsal Club easily overcame Yeak Kabowa 6-2 in completely a one sided contest.

Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro each scored a brace.

Timothy Ssempiira and veteran midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa scored the only two goals for Yeak Kabowa.

Two Aidenal SOSA players; Dennis Kalanzi and Kiiza were booked for unsporting conduct as Lawrence Ssembatya got cautioned for Yeak Kabowa.

This game was officiated by Ismailah Mulindwa, Dorcus Namukisa and Isaac Ssengendo with Hassan Majid as the timekeeper.

More Classification matches:

Aidenal SOSA will now face KJT to determine the 5th and 6th placed teams in the season.

Meanwhile, Kisenyi takes on Yeak Kabowa to decide who takes the 7th and 8th places for the 2021 season.

Semi-final showdown:

Park edged Mengo 1-0 in the first of the two semi-final matches played.

Captain Iddi Babu scored the all-important goal.

Big Talent Soccer Academy rallied from behind to overcome Masaka based Synergy 4-3.

Captain Faizal Wabyoona scored a brace with Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe each adding a goal apiece.

Synergy’s goals arrived from familiar faces in Travis Mutyaba, Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and skipper Sabir Yasin.

Big Talent’s Ronald Kaye was shown sending off orders by referee Hassan Majid in the first half.

The final will be between Big Talent Soccer Academy and Park on Saturday, 19th June 2021.

It also goes without a saying that the third place play off will be held between Synergy and Mengo.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Top Scorers: