The raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic has virtually brought life to stand still in the various sectors of the economy.

On the sporting front, there will not be active business at least for the next month or so.

This follows a nation wide country lock down announced by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Uganda General Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni Kaguta on Friday, 18th June 2021.

The football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) put on hold all the final bend of the national premier league (Uganda Premier League).

The second FUFA member to announce a halt of activities was the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

FAU communications and public relations officer Moses Wantimba confirmed the development via a statement published on their official website.

In the interest of Public health and for the safety of the Futsal community, following the most recent directives issued by the President of the Republic of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday 18th, 2021 around the whelming surge of Covid19 cases, all FAU competitions are here by postponed till further notice. FAU adds to this critical voice and urges all to observe Covid19 Standard Operating Procedures and Stay safe. Moses Wantimba, FAU Communications and Public Relations Officer

Big Talent Soccer Academy in action against Mengo on match day 6 of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena

The 2021 Futsal super league was supposed to have been completed by Saturday, 19th June at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala.

Debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy and Park were to face off in the main championship final.

Mengo was to square off with another debutant side Synergy for the third place.

Action between Park and Synergy in the Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo in Kampala.

Other classification games would witness Aidenal SOSA up against Kampala Junior Team (KJT) for the 5th place and Yeak Kabowa against Kisenyi to vie for the 7th and 8th places.

In the same vein, the Futsal Uganda Cup that was due to kick off in the coming week is affected.

The association will remain in line to plan for the restart of these competitions when the lockdown restrictions are lifted as well as the annual ordinary assembly.