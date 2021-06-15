2021 Futsal Super League (Saturday, 19th June):

Final:

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Park – 12 PM

Third Place play off:

Mengo Vs Synergy – 11 AM

Other Classification Matches:

Aidenal SOSA Vs Kampala Junior Team (KJT) – 10 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Kisenyi – 9 AM

*At Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

The curtains at the 2021 Futsal Super League will officially be lowered this Saturday, 19th June at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo.

On the day, the champions will be known and crowned majestically.

It is either debutant side Big Talent Soccer Academy or free spending seasoned Park who will smile home with the gigantic trophy and gold medals alike.

Big Talent and KJT players with match officials prior to kick off (Credit: John Batanudde)

During the regular season, Big Talent Soccer Academy was second in the Albert Nile group with 11 points, behind leaders Mengo.

Park also finished second in their Victoria Nile group with 8 points behind leaders Synergy (16 points).

Park Team against Mengo during the regular season (Credit: John Batanudde)

The first runners up will take silver while the third placed team (either Synergy or Mengo) will take bronze.

Park reached the final following a hard fought but well calculated 1-0 semi-final victory over Mengo last weekend.

Captain Iddi Babu was the hero with the lone strike on the day.

Park in action during the regular season at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Mengo

Debutants Big Talent Soccer Academy edged Masaka based Synergy 4-3 in a seven goal thriller.

Big Talent Soccer Academy captain Faizal Wabyoona scored a brace in the match.

Meanwhile, Akram Katende and Herbert Asiimwe each added a goal apiece.

Ronald Kaye (Big Talent) was sent off for unsporting conduct and will miss the final.

Left footed gem Travis Mutyaba, the towering Tarvin Kevin Kyeyune and the immensely gifted captain Sabir Yasin replied for Synergy.

Big Talent Soccer Academy head coach Sembatya eyes the title and believes his players have want it takes to triumph on the day.

Big Talent Soccer Academy head coach Ssembatya

We have had a good first season where every match was special in a way. We look towards the final against Park, an organized team. Every minute will mean a lot for us and we look forward triumphing. The winner takes it in the final and we shall approach the final tirelessly as we maintain the confidence and character. Sembatya, head coach Big Talent Soccer Academy

Key players:

Owned by music star Eddie Kenzo, Big Talent Soccer Academy has a rich collection of players; all comfortable on the ball.

Uganda U-20 star Wabyoona captains the team that also has left footed playmaker Farouk Tumwesigye, Shafic Ssali, Akram Katende, Herbert Asiimwe and Martin Ssembajjwe among others.

Big Talent’s left footed gem Farouk Tumwesigye (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park captain Iddi Babu with a teammate (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park on the other hand is a team of tried and tested players.

Many of the Park players have played Futsal for a longer time compared to the Big Talent Soccer Academy players.

Players as Junior Abbas, Iddi Babu (captain), Swahib Kazibwe, Brian Drileba, Hassan Swaleh, Saidi Kabogoza, John Kitanda, Emmanuel Mwebe and Sam Kalyango are all available, ready to fight for the treasured club badge.

Sula Malouda Matovu in action for Park (Credit: John Batanudde)

Big Talent team against Synergy

The Park team management is also organized; arguably the finest among the entire teams this season with the likes of Henry Kaliisa (CEO), Alex Segawa (coach) and James Walusimbi (logistics) among others.

More classification games:

Synergy and Mengo square up for the third place play off.

Aidenal SOSA will square up against Kampala Junior Team (KJT) to decide who takes the 5th and 6th places.

Similarly, Yeak Kabowa and Kisenyi face off to determine who will finish 7th and 8th on the final table standing.

During the immediate match day at the Old Kampala Sports Arena, Aidenal SOSA humiliated Yeak Kabowa 6-2 in a one sided duel.

KJT, on the other hand recorded their very first victory of the campaign, edging Kisenyi 5-4.

Marvin Kavuma, Angello Kiiza and Kenneth Kisiro each scored a brace for Aidenal SOSA.

Timothy Ssempiira and experienced midfielder Malcom Manco Kaweesa netted Yeak Kabowa’s equalizer.

Park player beats the Yeak Kabowa goalkeeper (Credit: John Batanudde)

Billy Nkata, KJT Futsal player. He is the current top scorer in the league with 14 goals (Credit: John Batanudde)

Billy Nkata scored four of KJT’s five goals with the other, an own goal by Hussein Hussein Dahir.

Nkata is now the current top scorer in the league with 14 goals, 2 goals adrift of Synergy’s Travis Mutyaba.

An official sanitizing a ball

As a directive from the President of Uganda, the climax will miss the euphoria of fans as one of the measures to mitigate the fast spreading COVID-19.

Other standard operating procedures as hand washing, regular sanitizing (for hands and other equipment as balls), wearing of face masks and social distancing will be preached as well as exercised to the dot.

The Futsal Super League is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU).

Match Day 7 Results:

Aidenal SOSA 6-2 Yeak Kabowa

Kisenyi 4-5 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Semi-finals:

Mengo 0-1 Park

Synergy 3-4 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Top Scorers: