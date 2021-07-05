International Build up:

Monday, 5th July 2021: Saudi Arabia Vs Uganda

At Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Stadium, Riyadh (7 PM)

Uganda U-23 head coach Morley Byekwaso has named the starting eleven to face Saudi Arabia in the second international build-up match against Saudi Arabia at the Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz stadium in Riyadh city on Monday evening.

It is an unchanged line up like the one which started during the goalless draw last Friday.

Charles Lukwago commands the starting slot in goal. The backline has captain Enock Walusimbi, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan and Peter Magambo.

Bobosi Byaruhanga and Musa Ramathan close down on a Saudi Arabian player (Credit: FUFA Media)

Vipers holding midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga is the defensive shield in central midfield.

Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune and Isma Mugulusi are all offensive midfield options.

Richard Basangwa and Steven Mukwala will lead the quest for goals.

Hassan Matovu and Eric Kibowa (both goalkeepers), George Kaddu, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Ssemakula and Saddam Masereka are all substitutes.

Uganda will use this build up to prepare the team for the 2021 CECAFA senior challenge cup.

Uganda line up Vs Saudi Arabia:

Charles Lukwago (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Sserwadda, Saidi Kyeyune, Richard Basangwa, Isma Mugulusi, Steven Mukwala

Substitutes: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Eric Kibowa (G.K), George Kaddu, Najib Yiga, Bright Anukani, Karim Watambala, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Derrick Kakooza, Salim Abdallah, Julius Poloto, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saddam Masereka