Utility and diligent player Filbert Obenchan will have lasting memories at the 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

A graduate from the club’s proven academy, Obenchan departs the club after it was revealed that his employment contract will not be renewed via the KCCA FC official website.

Filbert Obenchan ran down his contract in May 2021. The club thanks him for the wonderful memories over the six years and wishes him the best in his future KCCA FC website

Filbert Obenchan in action during his time at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

He spent two years in the soccer academy and four in the senior team with a loan spell at UPDF football club.

The defender first played for KCCA FC soccer academy for two years in 2015 – 2016 season and 2016 – 2017 season.

In 2017, Obenchan was promoted to KCCA FC senior team but was later sent out on loan to UPDF in the season 2017 – 2018.

His loan spell was cut short and was brought back to KCCA FC mid season 2017-2018 and featured for the club until May 2021.

Filbert Obenchan tackles during a football game

He leaves with his head up having won 1 Uganda Premier League trophy, 1 Uganda Cup, 1 CECAFA Clubs Cup, 2 Super Cups and 1 Super 8 Cup.

He was also an odd scorer of important goals, often with the powerful and well timed headers; most remarkably against Mbarara City (at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo) and Vipers (St Mary’s Stadium).

Obenchan also featured in the CAF Champions League group stages in 2018.

On the exit door at the club, he joins left back Moses Kalanzi who played at the club for only 7 months.

KCCA has lined up Solomon Wafula as his replacement.

Wafula previously played at Kenyan side Gor Mahia Sports Club and was recently employed by Vipers and Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League.