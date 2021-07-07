Fortebet Real Stars Sports Awards (June 2021):

Football: Joseph Ssemujju (BUL Football Club)

Joseph Ssemujju (BUL Football Club) Swimming: Kirabo Namutebi

Kirabo Namutebi Hockey: Richard Ssemwogerere (Kampala Hockey Club)

Richard Ssemwogerere (Kampala Hockey Club) Motorsport: Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga (Kikankane Rally Crew)

Sports personalities in the disciplines of football, swimming, hockey and motorsport have been rewarded by the Real Stars Sports Agency for the outstanding performances in the month of June 2021.



Footballer Joseph Ssemujju, teenage swimmer Kirabo Namutebi, hockey player Richard Ssemwogerere as well as the Kikankane rally crew of Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga received plaques and cash at the Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

Isaac Mukasa, the executive director of Real Stars Sports Agency applauded the different winners for the effort in the month of June despite having been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic second wave which led to a national lockdown and ban on all sports activities.

I want to thank the different sportsmen and women for the effort in a month that where a national lockdown and ban on sports events was announced. Isaac Mukasa, Executive Director, Real Stars Sports Awards

Isaac Mukasa hands over a plaque to BUL Football Club forward Joseph Ssemujju



Ssemujju, a forward at BUL beat Vipers’ midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga and KCCA forward Sam Ssenyonjo to win the football gong.



He was key in BUL’s impressive run during the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they reached the semi-finals pending draws after the lockdown.

I want to thank the organizers of the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Awards and the sponsors as well as the media. This is my first award and it will push me perform even better in life. Joseph Ssemujju, BUL FC forward



Kampala Hockey Club’s Ssemwogerere was recognized for the impressive display that has witnessed their club stay top of the table standings with four goals.

Isaac Mukasa hands over a plaque to Richard Ssemwogerere at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Wednesday, 7th July 2021

Ssemogerere was picked ahead of Brian Okodo (Weatherhead) and Sharon Oroma (Deliverance Church Uganda).

Being the second hockey player to be honoured at the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Awards is humbling. I want to work hard and return here for more awards. I thank all my Kampala Hockey Club players for the collective performance and the aim is to win the trophy. I also have a personal target of making it to the national team. Richard Ssemwogerere, Kampala Hockey Club player



Rally driver Duncan Mubiru, popularly known as Kikankane was singled out for the good show in the WRC safari rally where he was fourth in the Kenya Rally Championship (KRC).

Mubiru’s co-driver, Musa Nsubuga also attended the brief awards ceremony graced by a handful of people as a mitigation strategy to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Rally driver Duncan Mubiru shows off his plaque at Route 256 Restaurant in Kampala

I am excited to be rewarded alongside my co-driver Musa Nsubuga. It is a pleasure to win such accolades because they push you to yearn for more. I will be motivated to do even better. Duncan Mubiru, Rally Driver

The young swimmer Kirabo who is preparing for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan was represented by the mother Hadijah Namanda.

Namanda saluted the organizers and sponsors for the special initiative of recognizing exceling sportsmen and women.

She called upon parents to support their children in any way possible so as to help them succeed sportingly.

I am humbled that Kirabo Namutebi is being recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency for the third time. This is a great initiative that has really motivated her now that she qualified for the Olympics in Japana. I thank the organizers and the sponsors for the effort. I urge parents to support their children in any way possible. Hadijah Namanda, mother of swimmer Hadijah Namanda.

With sports currently in a dark corner since there is ban and national lockdown, the next date for yet another rewarding ceremony remains a mystery.