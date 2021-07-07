Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) has added to the list of partners and sponsors barely two weeks to the start of the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo city, Japan.

Sanlam Insurance Company Uganda was officially unveiled during a virtual press conference held on Wednesday, 7th July 2021.

They join other partners as Absa bank Uganda (seed funding), Pearl Diary (under the Lato milk brand) among others.

Sanlam Uganda thus becomes the official insurance partner for team Uganda to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games scheduled to take place from July 24 – August 9, 2021.

The company, one of the leading insurance has partnered with UOC to provide travel

insurance to 34 members of Team Uganda who will be representing Uganda to Olympic Games in Japan.

The insurance cover is valued at USD 400,000 per person to cater for COVID 19 situations,

theft, loss of property, demise, and any other travel related incidences that may occur.

This move is intended to boost the confidence of the team throughout their stay and participation in the Olympic Games.



Gary Corbit the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanlam Uganda assured the UOC and entire traveling team about the brighter side of life in the post COVID-19 epoch.

The outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic has led to a lot of uncertainties. However at Sanlam we choose to look at the brighter side, the side that reflects our bold proposition of live with confidence, a welcome encouragement to all our stakeholders. Gary Corbit the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sanlam Uganda

The President of the Uganda Olympic Committee and the Chairman of the National Council of

Sports (NCS), Donald Rukare (Dr) lauded Sanlam Uganda for the generous support towards Team Uganda assured them of a successful participation at the Games.

Rukara hinted that the support is timely considering the current situation of the COVID 19 Pandemic which costly in such a time when the team has to travel and stay abroad for two weeks.

This the first time a travel insurance partner has come on board to support team Uganda to the Olympic Games.

Team Uganda will be represented by 26 athletes from Athletics, Boxing, rowing and swimming.

The first batch is already in Japan for acclimatization and further training in preparation for these games.

These include; the national boxing team (Bombers) Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Ssemujju, Jullius Ssekitoleko, female boxer Catherine Nanziri and free style swimmer Ambala Atuhaire.

David Katende Ssemakula, the Assistant General Secretary at National Council of Sports (NCS) led the first team delegation in Japan.

Other officials are; Hakim Ssempereza (Weight lifting coach) as well as two boxing coaches Meddie Mulandi and Patrick Lihanda.