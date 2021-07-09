With 14 days left before the Tokyo Olympics get underway, Ugandan athletes Winnie Nanyondo and Halimah Nakaayi are set to test themselves in Monaco.

The duo – who have already qualified for the Olympics – will be running the women’s 1500m and 800m respectively against elite fields at the Stade Louis II.

Nanyondo heads into the 1500m race after claiming top honours over the same distance at the Spanish Club Ch., La Nucia about a month ago.

She faces tough competition from current Olympic champion Kenyan Faith Kipyego and Dutch 10,000m world record holder Hassan Sifan.

Nakaayi dives back into action 8 days after crossing the finish line in second place (1:58:70) at the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway .

The 2019 World Championships Gold medalist will have to upstage Jamaica’s Goule Natoya, Ethiopian Alemu Habitam plus Brits Reekie Jemma and Laura Muir.

Sharing ideas with my Senior here in Monaco and am so excited to compete tomorrow in Monaco diamond league pic.twitter.com/Whcc1FfG9B — Nakaayi Halima (@NakaayiH) July 8, 2021

All action will unfold live on DStv’s Variety 3 Channel between 21:00 – 23:00 (EAT).