Celebrated long distance runner Stephen Kiprotich, 32, was named the men’s captain for Uganda Olympics bound team.

This was revealed during the official flag off for team Uganda at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala on Friday, 9th July 2021 by His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

For starters, Kiprotich is an experienced athlete who is also an Olympic marathon champion, having won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

He also won gold at the 2013 World Championships in Athletics.

During the official flag off at Kololo, Kiprotich received the national flag from President Museveni on behalf of the others.

Museveni who was flanked by the first lady (who is also the minister of education and sports) congratulated the athletes upon qualification to the Olympics, urging them to remain disciplined.

“Avoid alcohol, womanization and manization. Be disciplined and you will succeed” he cautioned.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni (in white) waves to the athletes moments after handing the national flag to Stephen Kirpotich at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds

Meanwhile, duo of Winnie Nanyonndo and Halima Nakaaayi will lead the women on the team.

David Emong, 30, will captain the para-Olympics team.

Emong is remembered for the silver medal during the 2016 Para-Olympic games in the Men’s 1500 metres T46 during the games held in the Brazilian capital city of Rio De Janiero.

For the first time in history of the Olympics, the number of women on Uganda’s team (13) have outnumbered the men (12).

The first batch of athletes (three boxers, two athletics people and one swimmer) already left the country for acclimatization training.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletics:

Esther Chebet, Sarah Chelangat, Albert Chemutai, Prisca Chesang, Ronald Musagala, Winnie Nanyondo, Halima Nakaayi, Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Oscar Chelimo, Stephen Kissa, Peruth Chemutai, Mercyline Chelangat, Immaculate Chemutai, Juliet Chekwel, Stephen Kiprotich, Filex Chemongesi, Fred Musobo, Shida Leni

Boxing:

Catherine Nanziri, Musa Shadir Bwogi, David Kavuma Ssemujju

Rowing:

Grace Kathleen Noble

Swimming:

Kirabo Namutebi, Ambala Atuhaire

Officials:

General officials:

Hon Denis Hamson Obua (head of delegation), William Blick (IOC Member), Dr Donald Rukare (President NOC), Beatrice Ayikoru (Chef De Mission), Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel (General Team manager), Dr. Jacqueline Nana Nakiddu (Team doctor), Prossy Namusisi (Physitherapist), Tom Oomen (Physiotherapist), Shadiah Nakamanya (Chaperone), Aisha Nassanga (Media Liaison), Elijah Njawuzi (Team Admin), Ivan Mugowa (Team Admin), Moses Mwase (NOC), Ganzi Mugula (Athletes Representative)

Technical officials:

Adrianus Ruiter (Coach, Athletics – Tokyo), Faustino Kiwa (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Gordon Ahimbisibwe (Coach, Athletics – Sapporo), Domenic Otucet (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Margaret Ijala (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Narisesio Bigingo (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Benjamin Njia (Coach – Athletics, Tokyo), Andrew Sorowen (Official – Athletics, Tokyo), Patrick Lihenda (Coach, Boxing), Hassan Mohammed Mulandi (Coach, Boxing), Rodrick Muhumuza (Coach, Rowing), Ahsan Iqbal (Coach, Rowing), Muzafaru Muwanguzi (Coach, Swimming), Dunstan Nsubuga (NOC), Sadik Nasiwu (NOC), Salim Ssenkungu Musoke (ITO, Weightlifting), Aciga Fula (ITO, Boxing)