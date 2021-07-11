Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira continued to impress in New Mexico United colours by scoring a very instrumental goal in New Mexico United’s 3-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday.

The 33-year-old who retired from the national team 88 days ago showed why he was a mainstay when he headed home United’s second goal – clearing their road to USL Championship victory.

There had been a 60 minute delay due to inclement weather in New Mexico but the game eventually got underway on a soggy field at Isotopes Park.

Sergio Rivas opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a rebound after Colorado Springs Switchbacks goalkeeper Sean Melvin saved from Kalen Ryden.

The Switchbacks found an equalizer a few minutes later as Steven Echevarria played the ball to Hadji Barry in the penalty area who dribbled around a sliding defender before stabbing home.

New Mexico found a late winner when Azira headed home from a corner kick in the first minute of stoppage time. Ilija Ilic added another goal for New Mexico minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1.

“It was a great feeling,” said Azira. “Getting my first goal and being able to help my teammates in that situation, that was awesome.”