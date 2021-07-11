Former Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira continued to impress in New Mexico United colours by scoring a very instrumental goal in New Mexico United’s 3-1 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday.

The 33-year-old who retired from the national team 88 days ago showed why he was a mainstay when he headed home United’s second goal – clearing their road to USL Championship victory.

There had been a 60 minute delay due to inclement weather in New Mexico but the game eventually got underway on a soggy field at Isotopes Park.

Sergio Rivas opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a rebound after Colorado Springs Switchbacks goalkeeper Sean Melvin saved from Kalen Ryden.

The Switchbacks found an equalizer a few minutes later as Steven Echevarria played the ball to Hadji Barry in the penalty area who dribbled around a sliding defender before stabbing home.

New Mexico found a late winner when Azira headed home from a corner kick in the first minute of stoppage time. Ilija Ilic added another goal for New Mexico minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1.

“It was a great feeling,” said Azira. “Getting my first goal and being able to help my teammates in that situation, that was awesome.”

Deputy Editor at Kawowo Sports. He is an aspiring Sport Psychologist.

