Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club left back Ronald Nkonge Sserubiri Waludde has always admired and aspired to effect the tiding of former Uganda Cranes international Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi.

Nkonge, a diminutive left back and flanker, just like his childhood hero Walusimbi roves the wing with speed and the due endurance.

Ronald Nkonge gestures

Coming to three seasons now, Nkonge has now been employed by Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

Christened as “Jajja”, Nkonge has time over and again yearned to play like the legendary Walusimbi, arguably Uganda Cranes’ most capped player (105 international caps).

“I have always liked every bit of Godfrey Walusimbi. He is my role model, counsellor and best player have seen play. It is the reason, I give 100 percent to be just like him in everything undertaken” Walusimbi confesses.

Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi during the AFCON 2019 finals in Cairo, Egypt. He is Nkonge’s role model

Ronald Nkonge intercepts the ball during a competitive game

He attributes the stead-fast progress in his career to diligence through amplified training sessions, strict following of advice given by coaches and discipline.

“I love to work hard during personal and team training sessions. Football is my job that brings football to my table and family members. I have to respect the job to brim. I also listen to the advice given to me by coaches, senior players, elders and my role model (Walusimbi).” He adds.

Ian Mutenda, an official at Soltilo Bright Stars officially unveils Ronald Nkonge

Background:

Nkonge hails from a typical sporting family where all siblings were footballers.

He was born to Lawrence Sserubiri Waludde and Elizabeth Nabisubi Sserubiri on 27th July 2000 as the child in the father of 12.

Like many left footed players, his quick thinking abilities, lethal left foot, a strong venomous shot and ball crossing expertise has often elevated him above many ordinary players.

Ronald Nkonge stretches

Football Career:

He is a proud product from Masaka Secondary School rich football programs.

At Masaka SSS, won the 2015 East African Secondary Schools’ champions, the Buganda Cup and was runners up in the Copa Coca Cola national championship in the same year.

In the same year, he won the Buganda Cup as well as the UMEA (Uganda Muslim Education Association) cup.

Masaka SSS has also won the 2014 UMEA football title.

Nkonge in action for Buddu Ssaza team during the Masaza Cup final at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

As a player at Buddu Ssaza team, he was champion in 2016 having been the runners up a year before.

The year 2015 was a golden coating for him because he managed to get an invite to the Uganda U-20 team.

Club career:

During the 2018-19 season, he was winner of the Kampala first division league with Kampala Junior Team (KJT), a feat that was achieved unopposed.

In the same season, he played at the record Masaza Cup champions, Gomba.

Ronald Nkonge in action at Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

He left KJT for Soltilo Bright Stars in 2019 after agreeing a three year deal.

Since 2019, he has played 26 games most as a left full back, scored two, recorded as many as 10 assists and received two cautions with no send off.

Nkonge during the Bika Bya Baganda football tourney at Ndiga clan

Nkonge has also played in the famous Bika Bya Baganda football championship for his Ndiga clan.

Besides playing football, Nkonge is also an agriculturalist where he engages farming activities on 12 hectares of land in Lufuka village, Mpigi district.

Ronald Nkonge with the goats on the farmland

Nkonge checks on a paw paw plant

There is an assortment of food crops cultivated, eucalyptus trees and animals reared.

These range from a banana plantation, paw-paw trees, an acre of passion fruits, maize grains (on two hectares), cassava, sweet potatoes, sugarcanes, tomatoes, greens (Nakati), Eucalyptus trees (3000 trees) as well as domesticated animals such goats, pigs and poultry.

Nkonge also does brick laying

He yearns to remain focused and one day make it to the Uganda national senior team (Uganda Cranes) as well as comfortably swim in the professional waters in the diaspora.

Detailed profile:

Full Names : Ronald Nkonge

: Ronald Nkonge Nick-name: Jjajja

Jjajja Date of Birth : 27 th July 2000

: 27 July 2000 Tribe, Clan : Muganda, Ndiga

: Muganda, Ndiga Natural position: Left back

Left back Alternative position : Left forward

: Left forward Weight: 147.7 Pounds

147.7 Pounds Height : 176.3 CM

: 176.3 CM Strong Foot: Left

Left Current Club: Soltilo Bright Stars (Since 2019); 26 Games Played, 2 Goals scored, 2 yellow cards, 0 Red Card

Previous Clubs: Kampala Junior Team (2014- 2019), Gomba Lions (Masaza Cup 2019), Buddu (Masaza Cup 2015 – 2016)

Kampala Junior Team (2014- 2019), Gomba Lions (Masaza Cup 2019), Buddu (Masaza Cup 2015 – 2016) Abilities: Very fast, skilled, has endurance, perfect crosser of the ball, excellent shooter of the ball

Very fast, skilled, has endurance, perfect crosser of the ball, excellent shooter of the ball Achievements: Runners up Copa Coca Cola (2015 with Masaka SS), Winner East African Schools championship (2015 with Masaka SS), Winner Buganda Cup (2015 with Masaka SS), Winner UMEA Cup (2014 and 2015 with Masaka SS), Unbeaten winner of first division league (2018 – 2019 with KJT), Runners up Masaza Cup (2015 with Buddu Ssaza), Winner Masaza Cup (2016 with Buddu Ssaza), Call up Uganda U-20 (2015)