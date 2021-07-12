The Soroti Cricket Academy has extended support to its stakeholders during this period of the second lockdown.

Last year Soroti Cricket Academy signed a partnership with Feed a million mouths during the same lockdown period to mitigate the loss of livelihoods that was an effect of the lockdown. Last year over 100 families benefited from the same program.

And this year through the same partnership with Feed A Million Mouths Uganda, the academy was able to distribute 2.4 tonnes of nutritious NRG extra for its cricketers, their families, and teachers who are part of their programs.

The nutritious high fibre pride meal called NRG Xtra has the ability to keep one sufficiently satisfied and still avail all nutritional benefits. This innovation has proven to be an effective solution in vulnerable communities where accessing food is difficult.

The goal of the partnership is to feed atleast 500 households over the next six months. A partnership that will clearly have a big impact on the community.

Soroti Cricket Academy founded in 2014 has used cricket to try and solve societal problems such as early marriages, gender-based violence, and school dropout. Their programs have mostly targeted communities from the urban poor settlements.

The academy has been able to produce some exciting talent that has greatly benefited the ladies’ national team.