As Africa gears up to the inaugural edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, it has not come without hardships.

With the qualifiers from different zones that form Confederation of African Football (CAF) about to get underway, the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers have now been postponed.

Albeit there is no official communication from CECAFA yet, this publication has learnt that the Qualifiers that were supposed to kickoff on 17th July in Nairobi, Kenya have been postponed.

The reason for the postponment of the Qualifiers remains scanty.

Last week, CECAFA’s member Rwanda (FERWAFA) withdrew all it’s National teams an representative clubs from taking part in any tournament organized by the regional football governing body.

Scandinavian WFC was supposed to represent Rwanda in the CAF Champions League Qualifiers and had already been pitted in Group C alongside hosts Vihiga Queens and FAD Club from Djibouti.

Uganda’s representative Lady Doves, who won the FUFA Super League, are in Group A alongside Tanzania’s Simba Queens and Burundi’s PVP FC.

While Group B has Commercial Bank FC (Ethiopia), Yei Joint Stars FC (South Sudan) and New Generation (Zanzibar).

It should be noted that only Champions from the six different zones will play at the final tournament in Egypt.

These will be joined by a club from the host country and another from CAF-B Zone who got two slots for having the Africa Women Cup of Nations Champions, Nigeria.