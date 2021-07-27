Uganda’s blues at the on-going Toyko 2020 Olympic Games in Japan continued with the elimination of swimmer Ambala Atuhaire Ogola.

Atuhaire finished seventh (63rd overall out of the 70 swimmers) with a timing of 54.23 in heat 2 of the men’s 100m.

Heat 2 was won by Felix Delron (52:99).

Stephens Jaffer finished second with a timing of 52:72 as Kenya’s Danilo Rosafio was third (52:54).

Marquet Mathieu and Bosko Radulovic completed the top five with 53:56 and 53:60 times respectively.

Pakistan national Syed Muhammad Haseeb Tariq finished sixth with a timing of 53:81.

Ambala was seventh (53:23) having crossed the 50 metre mark on 25:44.

Belly Cresus Ganira was last in the race (54:43).

The Ugandan needed to finish among the top 16 from all the 9 heats to qualify for the next phase.

Ambala was humbled for the historic feat of participating in the Olympics.

Swimmer Ambala Atuhaire Ogola shares his experience of participating in the Olympic games (Credit: Uganda Olympic Committee)

The only Ugandan swimmer left at Tokyo Olympics is teenager Kirabo Namutebi, who dives to the swimming arena on Friday 30th at (12pm).