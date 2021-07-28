Stylish Uganda Cranes midfielder Allan Kateregga is poised for return to the Uganda Premier League.

The dreadlocked midfielder is currently unattached to any club after a spell in Iraq at Ebril Sports Club.

According to his personal manager, Martin Juuko, Kateregga has already had offers and they are weighing on what is on the table.

Uganda Cranes’ Allan Kateregga (right) in action against Ethiopia during the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kenya

‘My client Allan Kateregga decided to return and rebuild afresh with another lease in the Uganda Premier League. We have got some offers like in two or three clubs and we measure up the favourable one” Juuko who also manages playmaker AbdulNoor Lukwata, Sulaiman Majanjalo and Amis Muwonge among others confessed.

Kateregga has been in South Africa and was highly linked to a possible return to the PSL.

In Uganda, he kick-started his career at SC Villa as a trainee before he signed at Sports Club Victoria University.

Allan Kateregga in action during his spell in PSL

He then left the country for the murky semi professional waters in Kenya with Tusker returned to BUL for a brief spell and left for AFC Leopards.

After three seasons in the Kenya Premier League, he returned home and joined KCCA, winning the Uganda Premier League in the 2017 – 2018 season.

His exploits at KCCA witnessed the summon to the Uganda Cranes and was part of the team at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Allan Kateregga passes the ball

He also played in the PSL at Cape Town City and later Maritzburg (on loan).

Kateregga is a natural left footed player comfortable as a wide man (winger) and Central offensive midfielder.

He is capped eight (8) times for the Uganda Cranes.