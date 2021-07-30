Ugandan born midfielder Hashim Sempala has joined Kabwe Warriors in the Zambia Super League from Kenya’s Tusker.

Sempala agreed personal terms and signed a two year employment contract.

His previous contract at Tusker where he served as captain (replaced Duncan Ochieng) had come to an end in June 2021.

The workaholic holding midfielder was officially unveiled by the club via their official facebook page.

Kabwe Warriors Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Ugandan Midfielder Hashim Sempala. He has joined Kabwe Warriors from Kenyan Side Tusker FC and has signed a two year deal. Kabwe Warriors Football Club Statement

Hashim Sempala signs the employment contract as head coach Manfred Chabinga smiles (Credit: Kabwe Warriors FC Media)

Sempala noted that the switch to Zambia will help him in the career development owing to the fact that they will be playing on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.

It is a pleasure for me to have another platform and play for a team like Kabwe Warriors which is playing CAF Confederation Cup. It remains every player’s dream to play Continental Football because it’s another stepping stone for my career. I hope to have success at this great club as I did in Kenya. Hashim Sempala., midfielder

Hashim Sempala smiles with head coach Manfred Chabinga (Credit: Kabwe Warriors FC Media)

Sempala who holds a diploma in mass communication from Kampala University has previously featured for two of Uganda’s traditional clubs KCCA and Express.

He also had a brief spell at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) before switching allegiance to Jinja based BUL in Eastern Uganda and later in the Kenya Premier League where he has since played for Tusker (won a domestic double in 2016 with Paul “Latest” Nkata) and Gor Mahia.

Sempala joins another Ugandan, left back Shafik Batambuze and previously, the club was home to goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

Meanwhile, Kabwe Warriors also announced the appointment of Manfred Chabinga as head coach.

Manfred Chabinga, the Kabwe Warriors head coach (Credit: Kabwe Warriors FC Media)

Chabinga, a former coach at Nkana Football Club will be assisted by Ian Bakala.

Kabwe Warriors will represent Zambia at this year’s CAF Confederation Cup having come fourth last season in the Zambia Super League.

They host their games at the 10,000 seater Godfrey “Ucar” Chitalu 107 Stadium in Kabwe city.

Christened as the Railmen, Kabwe Warriors have won five league titles (1968, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1987), 5 Zambian Cups (1967, 1969, 1972, 1984, 1987), 1 Zambia Coca cola cup (2006) and 8 Zambia Challenge Cup trophies (1970, 1972, 1989, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007).

Funded by the Zambia Railways, Kabwe Warriors are Zambia’s second most successful club after the Mufulira Wanderers.

