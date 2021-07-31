The 97th Ordinary General Assembly of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) that will convene in Mbale city is expected to confirm Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo as the federation president for the third term in office.

Magogo is unopposed having successfully surpassed the bare minimum with all the necessary paperwork and requirements needed by the FUFA electoral committee.

His target for the next term in office is to score a hat-trick (three goals).

FUFA boss Eng. Moses Hassim Magogo

Doubling as a CAF Executive committee member and the Member of Parliament (MP) for Budiope East, Magogo will be serving his third term at the helm of FUFA presidency since 2013 after replacing Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa.

He revealed his target of scoring a hat-trick as he was hosted on 88.8 Cbs f.m sports show “Abakamaanyi” by celebrated sports journalist David Lumansi.

FUFA boss Moses Magogo recieves as handed a souvenir jersey by the U-20 captain Gavin Kizito Mugweri after the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania Credit: John Batanudde

League football professionalization:

Magogo hints to fully professionalize the league by the end of his third term in office.

First, the top tier (men), second division (FUFA Big League) and the top flight of women football.

There is emphasis in professionalizing the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, StarTimes FUFA Big League and the FUFA women super league. That will be a top priority for this coming term in office. Eng. Moses Magogo, FUFA President

Magogo wants mass football for all (boys and girls) for every born child

Mass football for all:

The FUFA president also has a goal of encouraging mass football (amateur) for all Ugandans as a way of tapping raw talents from the grassroots.

I want to highlight mass football (amateur) for all Uganda. This is to encourage every new born child (girl and boy) to play football and tap them at an infantry age. Eng. Moses Magogo Hassim, FUFA President

Derrick Kakooza with the AFCON U-20 runners up silver medal, trophy, ball for being match of the match (against Tunisia) and the a plaque. Magogo yearns for excellence of Ugandan players and clubs internationally

Players and clubs’ excellence internationally:

Bar domestic excellence for the Uganda clubs and players, the FUFA boss in collaboration with his working executive eyes success in the region, continentally and internationally.

We shall strive hard to ensure that our teams and our players will excel on the international front. Eng. Moses MagogoHassim, FUFA President

Silver medal for AFCON finals in 1978 during the tournament Uganda Cranes played against hosts Ghana in the final match

Meanwhile, the FA boss also hinted to the fact that as FUFA, a blue print was given to the returning Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

“The return of Micho has a move well planned and timely. We thought of it and there is no better time for his return than now. We gave him the FUFA blue print that details the path of the national team, player development as reconstruct the national teams” Magogo.

Milutin ”Micho Sredojevic Credit: FUFA Media

Micho was named the national team coach for the second time after a four year spell away since his resignation in 2017.

The Serbian national then worked in South Africa (Orlando Pirates), Egypt (Zamalek) and lately the Zambia national team (Chipolopolo Stars).

He also hinted to the bold fact that Government has to take the lead and deliberate plans of constructing the sports facilities.

Stadium land in Uganda is now categorized among the endangered species. The leaders of sports administration and local government have to take the lead to help facilities development and it is upon this background that I thank Dr Mulindwa for the effort of constructing the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende. FUFA’s strategy is to engage Government and also encourage the private sector and individuals to support in any way possible. Eng. Moses Magogo Hassim, FUFA President

Mandela National Stadium manager Jamil Ssewanyana with Eng. Magogo during a guided tour of the facility that has since been converted into a COVID-19 isolation and treatment center

Eng. Magogo hands over a plaque to John Baptist Ssemanobe as CEO Edgar Watson keeps a keen eye. This was during the last assembly hosted in Kampala region at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi

A total of 88 delegates will convene at the Wash and Wills Hotel in Mbale to deliberate upon football matters at the FUFA Assembly in Mbale city and most important of all, elect Magogo (unopposed) to the presidency of football’s top seat.

List of FUFA Presidents since 1924: