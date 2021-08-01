CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021:

Monday, 2nd August: Azam (Tanzania) Vs KCCA (Uganda)

At Azam Sports Complex (Chamazi), Dar es salaam (9 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) striker Brian Aheebwa returns to action after a lengthy injury lay-off of about four months.

Since the Vipers game in the domestic league, Aheebwa was side-lined with injury and has since recovered.

As KCCA takes on Tanzania’s Azam in a group B duel of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup at the Chamazi stadium in Dar es salaam under floodlights on Monday night, Aheebwa could return to action.

The former Mbarara City forward looks forward the duel as KCCA kicks off the title defence.

“I give thanks to the Almighty God that I am back to action since four months ago. It has not been easy. I am happy to be back to action” Aheebwa stated on the match eve.

On the mission of retaining the trophy they won in 2019 during the championship hosted in Rwanda’s capital Kigali, Aheebwa confesses that he eyes the team and personal target.

“Of course our objective as to why we are here is to defend our title that we have. Personally, I want to keep scoring the goals” he adds.

Brian Aheebwa scored a hat-trick against AS Kigali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende during the CAF Confederation Cup Credit: ISANO

Working with new recruits:

KCCA traveled with three of their new signings to Dar es salaam.

Forward Brian Kayanja, left back Brian Majwega as well as midfielders Yassar Mugerwa and Emmanuel Alex Wasswa are part of the 20 man team for Morley Byekwaso’s coached side.

Aheebwa looks forward working in harmony with these new signings and with the rest of the other players on the team.

“I am excited for the new players who have come and joined the club. I am very happy to have new challenges and work with different people. We shall work as one team and win trophies.” he speaks of the new recruits on the team.

Samuel Ssenyonjo (left) and Brain Aheebwa celebrate a goal for KCCA in the league (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: John Batanudde

Aheebwa looks forward a perfect partnership with rest of the players on the team to take the club to the next desired level.

KCCA is in group B alongside Azam (Tanzania), Messager Ngozi (Burundi) and KMKM (Zanzibar).

In group A, there is Express (Uganda), Young Africans (Tanzania), Atlabara (South Sudan) and guest club, Big Bullets from Malawi.

KCCA Delegation in Dar es salaam:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Ali Mwirusi, Hassan Matovu

Defenders: John Revita, Brian Majwega, Samuel Kato, Jurua Hassan, Denis Iguma, Moses Aliro, Achai Herbert, Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo

Midfielders: Yassar Mugerwa, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa, Ashraf Mugume, Samson Kigozi, Abubakar Gift Ali, Juma Balinya, Bright Anukani, Andrew Kawooya

Forwards: Charles Lwanga, Brian Kayanja, Brian Aheebwa, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Julius Poloto

Technical team: Morley Byekwaso (Manager), Richard Malinga (Assistant Coach), Saka Mpiima (Assistant Coach), Moses Oloya (Goal Keepers Coach), Felix Ayobo (Fitness Coach) ,Ivan Ssewanyana (Team Doctor), Emma Tusuubira (Physiotherapist)

Other officials: Michael Kirunga (Team Administrator), Moses Magero Mwanje (Public Relations Officer), Ivan Turyatunga (Media Officer)