Management of Arua Hill Sports Club will not rest not until they have reinforced the entire team across all the departments.

Impressive goalkeeper Rogers Omedwa is the latest prey and catch to join the Leopards’ den.

Standing at 6 feet tall, Omedwa joins the Kongolo family after agreeing personal terms and appending the signature on the dotted lines.

He signed a three year deal as a free agent from Busoga United Football Club to join Richard Anyama, veteran Franco Oringa and youngster Hamdan Ajiga in the department.

It remains to be witnessed who the fresh gloves and blood of Omedwa will replace.

Other signings:

Omedwa joins other new recruits as Ivan Eyam, Ibrahim Faizul, Sharif Yusuf Saaka, Junior Andama and Innocent Maduka.

This newly promoted club to the Uganda Premier League is housed in the rich footballing hub of West Nile Region.

They gained promotion unbeaten in the FUFA Big League (Elgon group) for the entire season.

Before, the kick off of the 2021-2022 season, Arua Hill is scheduled to face Rwenzori group winners Tooro United in a championship finale