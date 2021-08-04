Saidi Keni has joined BUL FC from SC Villa on a two year contract.

The goalkeeper has spent a couple of seasons at Villa Park as the first choice custodian but was recently told by the club to leave if he gets any club interested in his signature.

“I am excited to join BUL FC. The club has big ambitions for now and the future and that prompted me to join the team,” Keni told the club website.

“I am ready to give in all I can so that we achieve all what is there to achieve as a team.

“Coach Alex Isabirye is one of the best coaches in the country and I have always desired to learn from him, and I know under his tutelage, my career will not remain the same.”

He officially becomes the club’s first signing in the transfer window.