Networking and forging the right desirable partnerships remain a cobweb-like system of establishing the appropriate right means of development.

In sports, these partnerships are very crucial to break the hitherto porous rocks with the needed right connections.

It is upon this background that fast rising football management group, Sepuya Inc Agency has sought for these right collaborations.

Under the management of former Uganda Cranes international, Andrew Eugene Sepuya, the agency is optimally utilizing the partnerships as a strategy of work.

FC Crotone President Gianni Vrenna (left) with Andrew Eugene Sepuya

Italian Serie B outfit Football Club Crotone is the latest franchise to join hands with Sepuya Inc Agency.

The two parties signed a three year binding deal as testified by Sepuya.

This partnership is expected to open up doors for many Ugandan footballers with exchange programs likely to create placements for several players.

“As Sepuya Inc Agency, we express our appreciation to FC Crotone particularly the president Gianni Vrenna for buying our vision not only talent but trying to impact on young generation” Sepuya testified.

This partnership is also envisaged as a perfect way of rebuilding this 1910 founded club and restoring its legacy since it dropped from the Serie A.

Andrew Eugene Sepuya on FC Crotone bus

Football Club Crotone is based in Crotone, Calabria and hosts their home games at the 16,547 seater Stadio Ezio Scida.

For starters, Sepuya diverted to players’ management since his retirement from the beautiful game.

During his active playing days, Sepuya featured for the Uganda U-23 and Uganda Cranes senior team.

He played for a number of club as Mbale Heroes and Sports Club in Uganda before playing at Alabama A & M Bulldogs, Colorado Rapids, Virginia Beach Mariners (United States of America), Banants (Armenia), Vojvodina, Cukaricki, Mladi Radnik (Serbia), Suduva (Lithuiania), North Queensland Fury (Australia), Petrolul Ploiesti (Romania), Borac Cacak (Serbia), Jedinstvo Bijelo Polje (Montengero) and Istikol Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

He has used the vast playing experience where he attained a chain of friends and connections to build the Sepuya Inc Agency.

Andrew Eugene Sepuya

Mahadi Kayondo during a Romanian league duel (Credit: Sepuya Inc Agency)

The agency has a list of swelling clients in Uganda and across the divide.In Uganda; players as Mahad Kayondo (now based in Romania), Oscar Mawa, Travis Mutyaba, Abraham Orit, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Iddi Abdul Wahid, Azizi Kayondo, Richard Basangwa and others are some of the clients registered.

Travis Mutyaba has been Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the CECAFA U-15 and U-17 tournaments

Elsewhere, Frank Boateng (Ghana), Peter Maker Manyang (South Sudan), Artem Baranowskiy (Ukraine) and many others are some of the non-Ugandan footballers registered.