Management of BUL Football Club continues to beef up their team in preparation of the 2021-2022 season.

The latest signing is holding midfielder George Kasonko who has been one of the longest serving players at Busoga United.

The 25 year old midfielder penned a two year deal at BUL who are dubbed as the “Eastern Giants”.

Kasonko described BUL as the best club in the country with ambitious goals as winning trophies and playing on the continent.

BUL Football Club is the best team in Uganda. As it is with any other player, I also want to win trophies. The club has exciting objectives like winning the league and featuring on the continent. That is why I have come to join efforts with my teammates to see these dreams come true. George Kasonko, BUL Football Club midfielder

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye with midfielder George Kasonko during the unveiling ceremony (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Head coach Alex Isabirye who recently signed a new two year employment tagged Kasonko as a responsible player.

George (Kasonko) is a very good and responsible player. I expect the team to make big strides because I am confident he has come with great value. Alex Isabirye, BUL FC Head Coach

BUL has also signed two goalkeepers Saidi Keni from Sports Club Villa and Hannington Ssebwalunyo (on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority).

The club also captured Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) center forward Ibrahim Nsimbe.

The club confirmed the release of 13 players after expiry of contracts and loan agreements.

They are planning other signings for a number of other players before kick off of the 2021-2022 season.