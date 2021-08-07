CECAFA Kagame Cup 2021 (Group A):

Young Africans (Tanzania) 1-3 Express (Uganda)

Express (Uganda) Nyasa Big Bullets (Malawi) 2-0 Atlabara (South Sudan)

Express Football Club progressed to the semifinals of the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup after a 3-1 win over Young Africans at the Benjamin Mpaka National Stadium, Dar es Salaam on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Godfrey Lwesibawa and Muzamiru Mutyaba scored two first-half goals as the Red Eagles led 2-0 heading to the mandatory break.

Forward Erick Kenzo Kambale nodded home the third eight minutes after restart of the play for the final 45 minutes.

Young Africans pulled back a goal through Paul Godfrey inside the final 20 minutes of the game.

Lwesibawa opened the scoring business on the quarter-hour mark with a good left-footed finish into the back of the net after overtaking two Young African defenders.

This followed a long ball from the goal area by goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa that was brushed into the path of an on-rushing Lwesibawa who sprinted pasted two defenders before the left-footed shot past the goalkeeper.

Mutyaba doubled the lead in the 35th minute for his second strike of the championship.

The creative midfield gem maintained his composure after a ground pass from left winger Martin Kizza before a calm finish into the lower back of the net.

Lwesibwa turned provider, crossing for a well-placed Kambale to nod home the third goal in the 53rd minute.

Express lost their captain Enock Walusimbi through injury and he was replaced by Denis Mubuya in the 58th minute.

As Mubuya came on, the armband and leadership role for the Red Eagles were bestowed upon Isa Lumu.

There were three changes at once in the 61st minute for Express; George Ssenkaaba replaced Muzamiru Mutyaba, Lwesibawa was rested for Charles Musiige and Joseph Akandanahwo took over the place for Martin Kizza.

Young Africans pulled a goal back through Godfrey Paul in the 70th minute for his second goal of the tourney.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Kambale was rested for teenager Faisal Ssekyanzi.

Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa jumps high to collect a high ball during the game (Credit: Azam TV Media)

Express remains unbeaten and progresses to the semifinals with 7 points.

Meanwhile, Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets beat South Sudan’s Atlabara 2-0 to book a semi-final berth.

Nyasa Big Bullets make it 5 points to progress as the second-placed team.

Young Africans and Atlabara are eliminated with two points and one point respectively.

Young Africans XI Vs Express (Credit: Young Africans Media)

Team Line Ups:

Young Africans XI: Kabwili, Paul Godfrey, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Shaibu (Captain), Chibada, Said Juma, Ambundo, Waziri Junior, Mahadhi, Ukonde

Subs: Shikalo, Manyama, James, Ally, Mkimba, Mashoto, Kahemela, Kwangala, Kondo, Yunus, Msenda

Express XI Vs Young Africans (Credit: Azam TV Media)

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Arthur Kiggundu, Murushid Juuko, Isa Lumu, John Byamukama, Mahad Kakooza, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibwa, Erick Kenzo Kambale

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Denis Mubuya, Charles Musiige, Joseph Akandwanaho, Ivan Mayanja, George Senkaaba, Daniel Shabene, Faisal Ssekyanzi

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant coach: James Odoch