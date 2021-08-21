Sports Club Villa officially announced the signing of teenager Oscar Mawa.

“I am Mawa Oscar. I am happy to be joining the best club in Ugandan football. To the fans, I can not wait to meet you soon. I am Jogoo” the young forward spoke during his unveiling.

Mawa played at the KCCA FC Junior Team and is currently a student at Gombe High School in S.6.

He was the top scorer as Uganda won the U17 CECAFA championship in Kigali.

Oscar Mawa celebrates a goal for the Uganda U-17 national team Credit: FUFA Media

Mawa is represented by former Uganda Cranes International Andrew Eugene Sepuya of Sepuya Inc Agency.

Other signings:

He joins other new signings as defender Kenneth Semakula, Isma Mugulusi, Ai Bayo and Gift Fred, Charles Bbaale.

Playmaker Travis Mutyaba is also expected to join the 16 time Uganda Premier League champions.