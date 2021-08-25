Cameroon national team at the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 has been hit by Covid-19 and consequently lost the game to South Sudan by forfeiture.

Following the COVID-19 Protocol for FIBA Official National Team and Club Competitions, FIBA has decided that today’s game between Cameroon and South Sudan for Group D of the ongoing FIBA AfroBasket 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda will not take place, with the health and safety of players, coaches and officials being the primary consideration.

Cameroon lost the game per forfeit. The game is awarded to South Sudan and the score is 20-0. Cameroon team will receive zero classification point.

FIBA will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and communicate any further updates regarding the subject if necessary.

FIBA Statement