Kenya Morans will take on South Sudan in qualification for the quarterfinals of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 on Tuesday.

Morans had to win their last Group C game against Mali to make it to the last twelve of the tournament and they beat the West Africans 72-66.

Kenya had a double-digit lead for most of the game and going into the fourth quarter of the game before settling for the six-point win.

Morans head coach Liz Mills joked about the final score, saying; “We made it a little bit entertaining for everyone at the end because we wouldn’t want to blow them out too much so we thought let’s give our fans a heart attack but at the end of the day we are really happy to get the win and I’m so proud of this team.”

Coach Liz Mills talks to Kenya Morans center Bush Wamukota (14) Credit: FIBA

The match-up with South Sudan will be a repeat of the finals of the Zone V pre-qualifiers that Morans edge 74-68 back in January.

Griffin Ligare piled up 26 points in that game. Ariel Okall Koranga, Desmond Owili, Valentine Nyakinda, Reuben Mutoro, Victor Bosire, and Fidel Okoth are the other Morans in Rwanda who were part of the game.

Kuany Ngor Kuany, Mathiang Mauot Muo, Teny Bak Puot, Makuei Puondak, and Nyang Wek are the players who were part of that game and are part of South Sudan’s roster in Kigali.

Mills is confident in her charges and says her team can beat any other at the tournament.

“Uganda [or] South Sudan, we are a team that can beat anyone in this tournament. We are well prepared, the players are locked in. It’s all about our execution and you have seen in the three games [played ] that we compete and we are in games until the very end.

“The experience we have gained over these three games is amazing and we just need to build on that.”

The game will be played at 7:00pm (EAT). The winner of the tie will face favourites Tunisia on Thursday.