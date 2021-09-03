CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers

Group A

Lady Doves 3-0 PVP FC

Simba Queens 10- FAD FC

Uganda’s representatives at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers, Lady Doves progressed to the semi-finals after overcoming PVP FC on Friday.

In the final group A game played at Nyayo National Stadium, Lady Doves secured a 3-0 win against the team from Burundi.

Spencer Nakacwa, Norah Alupo and Fazila Ikwaput scored a goal apiece tp guide the Masindi based club to victory.

This was there second win at the tournament, having outwitted FAD FC 5-0 in the opening game. The other group game against Simba Queens ended goalless.

With Simba Queens obliterating hapless FAD FC 10-0, the Tanzanian side lead group A on better goal difference with the two teams finishing on seven points apiece.

Lady Doves will face Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) who topped Group B. The other semi-final will have Kenya’s Vihiga Queens facing Simba Queens.

FUFA President Hon. Moses Magogo indicated each Lady Doves player will receive $100 for reaching the semi-finals and promised $300 if the reach the final. He also promised $500 to every player should they emerge Champions.