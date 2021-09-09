The need to educate, teach and train the basics of football and other life skills to youngsters ranks among the priority concerns for Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy.

The Nkumba based academy in Katabi Sub County, Wakiso District was recently officially launched at the Lake Side beach in Kitinda.

The momentous launch was graced by some of the academy players, parents, guardians, academy management and a representative from the Uganda Youth Football Association, Robert Lubega.

This academy owes its humble background to the founding year of 2017 with 15 children.

To date, this academy has spread wings to over 50 children, training at the Conbert Modern Primary School in Nkumba central, Katabi Town Council.

Elite Soccer Academy Nkumba has varying age groups between 5 to 16 year olds.

John Mary Ssebowa is the Chief Executive Officer of the academy believes that the launch will help raise awareness for the importance of football academies.

We want to raise awareness to the local communities about the value of football academies so that they are a bridge to our development journey. John Mary Ssebowa, CEO Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy

Group photo for some of the Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy players and officials during the launch at Lake Side beach, Kitinda showing off their certificate

Ssebowa hinted on the need to own their own playing ground, more finances and a van to ease transportation of the academy players as well as officials.

The chairman of Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy Joseph Ssesanga is pretty sure that the academy will prosper for the better if there is good resource mobilization.

As Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy, we are working as a team to make sure that sustain this project as we raise and mobilize resources. We want the areas of Nkumba and Entebbe to have talented players. Joseph Ssesanga, Chairman Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy

Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy launch at Lake Side Beach in Kitinda, Katabi Town Council

Robert Lubega, a member on the Protocol and Events committee of the Uganda Youth Soccer Association (UYFA) was the chief guest at the launch.

Lubega urged the academy to fully involve the parents who are key partners in academy football development.

He also encouraged the academy to fully embrace technology with this fast evolving world where the data-base system of registering the players is being encouraged.

Lubega’s message to the players was to remained disciplined at all times and the parents to remain supportive.

I am excited that Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy has been officially launched. Their registration with Uganda Youth Football Association was a bold step going football. I encourage the administrators to remain focused and involve the parents who are key partners of the game development. I encourage the parents to support fully at all times and the players to be disciplined. Robert Lubega, Protocol member of Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA)

Uganda Youth Football Associations’ Robert Lubega speaks during the launch of the Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy

Elite Soccer Academy, Nkumba has participated in a number of youth football tournaments such as the Entebbe Holiday Soccer Camp, We Got Skills Soccer Tournament, Telle Bellies and many others.

Among the players who have passed through the academy include; Duncan Mabike, Gordon Mugaga, Robinson Mutyabule, Brian Mayanja, Swalik Kaye, Jonah Ssemata, Stuart Kalule, Hassan Ssekagiri, Aziz Talik, Joseph Mugisha, Salif Andama, Shadrack Kakooza, Stacious Kaweesi, Jamal Muwonge, Rahim Ssebire, Ivan Sserunyonyi and Shafic Wasswa among others.

Meanwhile, the academy is looking for at least Shs. 22,000,000 to help in the upgrading drive of their playing field near Conbert Modern primary school in Nkumba central, Katabi Town Council.

The academy motto is “Yes, We Can”.