2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship

Uganda 3-0 Burundi (25-18, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18)

Uganda national volleyball team (men) qualified to the quarter finals of the on-going 2021 African Nations Volleyball Championship in Rwanda.

Uganda beat Burundi in three straight sets to record their second victory during a pool A duel played at the Kigali Sports Arena on Thursday, 9th September.

Shilla Omuriwe Buyungo’s coached side brushed aside the Burundians, winning 25-18, 25-15 and 25-18 throughout the different three sets with George Aporu contributing a lion’s share of the points scored for Uganda.

Team Uganda players celebrate a point during the Burundi contest

This is the second victory for Uganda that guarantees a slot for the team in the quarter finals even with a game against the hosts on Friday to come.

Uganda had edged West Africans Burkina Faso 3-1 in the opener on Tuesday, 7th September.

Omuriwe, the head coach was full of praise for the players moments after the game and has now set the eyes on the remaining group game bearing in mind that there is an assurance of a quarter final to play.

Uganda blocks an offensive move from Burundi

“I am really very, very excited for this victory against Burundi which assures our place in the quarter finals. But, we have the final game in the pool against Rwanda which we should take care of as well.” a visibly overwhelmed Omuriwe stated.

Uganda face Rwanda on Friday in a game either side aspires to win.

The top two teams from each of the four pools will qualify for the quarterfinals in a championship that doubles as the 2022 World Championship Zonal Qualifiers.

Setter Smith Okumu does what he perfects best as power attacker Daudi Okello prepares to pounce

Uganda Volleyball Team that faced Burundi

Uganda Team Team Line Up: Smith Okumu, George Aporu, Samuel Engwau, Daudi Okello, Gedion Angiro, Dickens Otim, Emmanuel Elanyi (Libero)



Tournament Pools: