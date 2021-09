Uganda U20 Women’s National Football Team head coach Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi has all the players summoned at his disposal following the arrival of three players from Lady Doves FC.

Goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, defender Halima Kanyago and forward Joweria Nagadya joined the rest of the team on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The trio has been part of the Lady Doves FC squad that competed at the just concluded CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers in Nairobi, Kenya where they finished third.

Their arrival means, a total of 30 players are in camp, including Shakira Nankwanga who was a late inclusion after Gloria Namugerwa was ruled out due to an injury.

The Uganda U20 Women’s National Team is preparing to take on Kenya in the first round of the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

The first leg will be played between 23rd – 25th, September 2021 in Nairobi while the return leg in Kampala will be played between 7th -9th October 2021.

Full U20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Esther Akite Okello (Olila High School FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC)

Defenders

Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Jolly Kobusinge (Tooro Queens FC), Shakira Nankwanga(Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hills WFC), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Midfielders

Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyrs High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards

Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Joan Ainembabazi (Tooro Queens FC), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Bernadette Namwenge (Ajax Queens FC), Kamiyati Naigaga (Taggy High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)