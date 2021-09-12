CAF Confederations Cup – Preliminary Round (Sunday, 12th September 2021)



URA (Uganda) Vs Ethiopian Coffee (Ethiopia) – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Barely 24 hours after the St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende hosted a preliminary round of the CAF Champions League between Express and Sudan’s Al Merrikh, focus and attention switches to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Home side, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club plays host to Ethiopian opposition, Ethiopian Coffee at the same facility.

URA returns to the continent since 2015 when they played Madagascar’s ASSM Elgeco Plus (won 4-2 on aggregate) at the preliminary round and bowed out to South Africa’s Orlando Pirates during the first round.

The match comes so fast for the newly appointed manager Sam Timbe who took over the technical docket two days ago and will work with Simeon Masaba (head coach) among other coaches.

Timbe told the media that he expects a great game where URA seek the early advantage.

Sam Timbe addresses the media on the match eve at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: URA FC Media)

“I am first of all excited to come for work with URA Football Club. This is such a great club. Against Ethiopian Coffee, the task will be to seek an early advantage before the return leg next weekend” Timbe told the media in a pre-match press conference.

Besides the team from last season that had inspirational captain Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Steven Desse Mukwala, Hudu Mulikyi, Paul Patrick Mbowa, Joackim Ojera and the like, the club has had a couple of new faces as left winger Vianne Ssekajugo, Derrick Ndahiro, Living Kabon and the returning goalkeeper James Alitho.

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo was recently recalled from the loan at BUL and will therefore be part as well as Samuel Mwaka and Alionzi Nafian who needs to pass the fitness test.

Shafik Kuchi Kagimu addressing the media during a press conference at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (Credit: URA FC Media)

Team captain Kagimu has urged the fans to pray and support for them from the confines of their homes since the contest will be held behind closed doors due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We thank our supporters who were there for us last season and we ask them to accord the same support tomorrow” Kagimu disclosed.

Ethiopian Coffee delegation arrived in the country on Friday evening and have been accommodated at the lakeside Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe.

They trained at Kitende on Saturday for the final rehearsals ahead of the D-Day.

Forward Nassir Abubkir, Solomon duo of Tafesse and William are some of their key players of a team that traditionally possesses the ball without fear or favour.

The game comes in the wake of a new year in Ethiopia and what better way to kick off a new calendar year than with a promising performance.

This match will be handled by a set of Tanzanian officials.

Match officials: