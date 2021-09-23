As a way to reward the growing number of DStv customers accessing their favourite content through the DStv App, DStv is hosting the biggest Open Weekend yet, exclusive to customers on the DStv App.

From Friday 24 to Sunday 26 September 2021, customers across the continent on all DStv packages will have unrestricted access to sporting content across some of the best SuperSport channels including WWE, SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Golf and SuperSport Tennis among many others. Note that the Open Weekend does not apply to SuperSport Rugby.

It’s a Baller Weekend on the DStv App and you need to Up Your Game! Catch all the weekend’s biggest games with unlimited sport on the DStv App.

“The way our customers access content is changing and we’re changing along with them. The DStv App has always allowed customers to stream live channels or watch the latest episodes of their favourite shows. For one weekend only, we’re adding all of our SuperSport channels to the mix, so they can kick back, relax and enjoy their favourite sporting fixtures,” said MultiChoice Uganda’s PR and Communications Manager, Joan Semanda.

Some of the unmissable sporting content to catch on this Open Weekend include two Premier League thrillers, as Chelsea take on Manchester City (Saturday 13:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Premier League) and Arsenal battle Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby (Sunday 17:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Premier League).

Other football highlights include La Liga matches such as Real Madrid v Villarreal (Saturday 21:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport La Liga), Barcelona v Levante (Sunday 16:15 CAT LIVE on SuperSport La Liga) and Serie A’s Rome Derby, or the ‘Derby della Capitale’, between Lazio and Roma (Sunday 18:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Football).

Motorsport fans can get their thrills from Formula 1‘s Russian Grand Prix (Qualifying on Saturday at 14:00 CAT and the Race on Sunday at 14:00 CAT, both LIVE on SuperSport Motorsport), while tennis fans can catch the final of the WTA Tour’s Ostrava Open (14:30 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Tennis).

Another major highlight is the Ryder Cup, golf’s traditional showdown between Europe and the United States. This year’s event takes place at the Whistling Straights Golf Course in Haven, Wisconsin. You can Catch Day 1 (Friday 14:00 CAT), Day 2 (Saturday 14:00 CAT) and Day 3 (Sunday 18:00 CAT) all LIVE on SuperSport Grandstand and SuperSport Golf.

“From when we restarted our qualification process in January, the last eight months have been very positive,” said European team captain Padraig Harrington. “Everybody has been able to play and we have a good system in place that has allowed us to look at everyone and see how they’re doing. There is no question that we are in good shape and everyone associated with Team Europe cannot wait to get to Whistling Straits and get going. Especially me!”

Fans of something more visceral and violent can take in UFC 266 (Sunday Prelims 02:00 CAT and Main Card 04:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Action), which will be headlined Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega’s grudge match for the UFC Featherweight Championship in the headline bout.

“Right now, [Ortega] thinks he understands this chess game we’re about to play. But he’s going to realise – and real quick – that he doesn’t,” warned Volkanovski.

And if you want your fighting to come with a fair scoop of ‘kayfabe’ alongside it, then check out the latest edition of WWE SmackDown (Saturday 02:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3), where you can catch up on the latest shenanigans heading into Monday’s Pay Per View event, Extreme Rules.

Another key highlight is the Berlin Marathon (Sunday 09:00 CAT LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3), which will see 25,000 runners taking part for the biggest road running race anywhere in the world since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

What makes this Open Weekend even rewarding is that with the DStv App, customers will be able to enjoy sporting content that is not always accessible on packages outside of DStv Premium, and they can access this content while on the move through their smartphones or other smart and mobile devices.

The DStv App can be downloaded in Google Play and in the App store. For more information on the Open Weekend please visit www.dstvafrica.com