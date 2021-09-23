Fast sprouting sports management, Sepuya Inc Agency has spread wings to the Central and South African parts of the African continent.

Owned by the much traveled former Uganda Cranes international Andrew Eugene Sepuya, the agency officially opened up an operational office in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

Sepuya Inc Agency in Zambia is on plot no. 226 along Zambezi road – Roma in Lusaka on Zambezi Shopping centre Limited

This office which measures 12 square metres on a staircase unit is located on plot no. 226 along Zambezi road – Roma in Lusaka on Zambezi Shopping centre Limited under Scholes general dealers (lesse) under the registration no. 1000582481.

According to Sepuya, this office will work as the main coordination station for the countries in the COSAFA region.

The Sepuy Inc Agency office will act as the main reference and coordination point for the agency duties in the countries of Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana, South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Angola, Namibia and Madagascar. Andrew Eugene Sepuya, former Uganda Cranes international and director Sepuya Inc Agency

Andrew Eugene Sepuya

Former Zambia national team manager Desmond Mngawa is the main contact person at this Lusaka office.

Sepuya Inc Agency has clients (footballers and managers) across the divide.

Greek coach Petros Koukouras, newly appointed head tactician at Sports Club Villa is one of the coaches under his management.

Newly appointed SC Villa head coach Petros Koukouras holding the club jersey during the unveiling ceremony at the SC Villa head offices in Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Forward Ben Ocen (registered under Sepuya Inc Agency) during his unveiling ceremony at Rwanda Premier League side Musanze Football Club

Some of the players include Abdul Aziz Kayondo (Vipers), Viane Ssekajugo (URA), Isma Mugulusi (Sports Club Villa), Abraham Ndugwa (free agent), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka), Mahadi Kayondo (Club Sportiv Municipal Deva, Romania), Ambasada Abudza (Nigerian), South Sudan’s captain Peter Maker Mayang (Zesco United, Zambia), Ben Ocen (Musanze), Travis Mutyaba (Sports Club Villa), Oscar Aluma (Onduparaka), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Frank Boateng (U-20 Ghana international), Artem Baranowskiy (Qyzyljar SK, Kazahstan) among others.

The latest development come barely weeks after Italian Serie B outfit Football Club Crotone officially joined hands with Sepuya Inc Agency for a mutual cooperation working relation (tentatively for three years).