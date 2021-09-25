Police FC fans will have another opportunity to enjoy the ‘dance of the midfield general’ Tonny Mawejje for another season after he opted to extend his stay by another year.

Mawejje re-joined the Cops for a second stint last year and hinted at retirement when he showed an undergarment with words; ‘The last dance of the midfield general’ after scoring in the 1-1 draw with Soltilo Bright Stars.

Many thought that he was last season of his illustrious career but he has decided to stay on.

“I will stay at Police for another season,” Mawejje told Kawowo Sports. “I have enjoyed my time at the club and would love to play there until next season when I will officially say bye to the beautiful game,” he added.

This is good news to Abdallah Mubiru and the cops since they have already lost the experience of Ben Ocen in attack, Denis Rukundo and Henry Katongole.