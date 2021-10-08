FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E) – Preliminary Competition African Zone, Round 2

Match Day 3: Mali 5-0 Kenya

Mali regained summit spot of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group E qualifiers with a resounding 5-0 home win in Morocco on Thursday, 7th October 2021.

Ibrahima Kone notched a first half hat-trick with Adama Traore and Moussa Doumbia adding the other for the team christened as “Les Aigles”.

Traore who features at Sarpsborg Sports Club in Germany opened the scoring as early as the 7th minute.

Kone netted the first of his three goals in the 22nd minute.

His other two goals came in the 36th minute and on the stroke of half time with a well struck penalty.

Doumbia wrapped up the scoring business for the West Africans with the icing on the cake, five minutes to the end of the game.

This was the first game for the new Kenyan head coach Engin Firat after taking over from Jacob “Ghost” Mulee.

Mali remains unbeaten off three matches with two victories (1-0 over Rwanda and the 5-0 against Kenya as well as the draw away to Uganda Cranes).

The West Africans now have 7 points from the opening three games and regain the summit spot in the group.

Uganda Cranes who edged rivals Rwanda Amavubi Stars 1-0 at the Stade De Kigali are second on the log with 5 points.

Striker Azizi Fahad Bayo scored the lone goal for Uganda Cranes in the 41st minute.

Like Mali, Uganda is also unbeaten following their opening two non-scoring draws against Kenya and Mali.

Next Matches:

Match day four is on Sunday, 10th October 2021 with all the four countries in action.

Uganda Cranes host Rwanda Amavubi Stars at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende AT 4 PM.

At the same time, Kenya Harambee Stars shall host Mali Stallions at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi city.