Since joining Loughborough Lightning three years ago, Mary Cholhok has gone from strength to strength.

The goal shooter has dominated the shooting circle during her time at Lightning, winning the coveted Golden Shot Award for three years straight years.

And now heading into her fourth season with the Vitality Netball Superleague champions, the She Cranes shooter will be looking to add to her trophy cabinet in 2022.

In 22 games, Cholhok scored an impressive 849 goals last season and Lightning Head Coach Sara Francis-Bayman believes she has the potential to do something special for club and country.

“She was a huge part in our title-winning season and has the potential to do something very special for both Loughborough and Uganda,” Francis-Bayman said.

Francis-Bayman adds that despite making huge improvements, they have just scratched the surface when it comes to Cholhoks potential

“Mary has made huge improvements in her game over the past few years and the most exciting thing is, I think we’ve only just scratched the surface,” she said.