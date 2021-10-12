Nile Special USPA Sports Best for September 2021:

Uganda Cricket Cranes

Martin Musau (Winner 2021 Haspa Hamburg Marathon, Germany)

Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba (Finished third in 2021 African Rally Championship, Zambia)

Uganda national volleyball team (Finished fifth at the 2021 Africa Volleyball Championships, Rwanda)

Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) voted the Uganda Cricket national team (Cricket Cranes) as the most outstanding Nile Special – USPA sports team for the month of September 2021.

Cricket Cranes players and officials celebrate their victory over Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

This was at the association’s monthly meeting held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The Cricket Cranes clinched the September award after winning the Pearl of Africa T20 series that were held at the lake side Entebbe Oval, overcoming Nigeria and traditional rivals Kenya.

During the final game, the Cricket Cranes held their nerve in a low-scoring game to close out a tight six-run win against fierce neighbors Kenya.

Saud Islam with a run against Kenya Credit: John Batanudde

Simon Ssesazi dives to execute a successful catch Credit: John Batanudde

Athlete Martin Musau was commended for winning Haspa Hamburg Marathon in Germany.

The other commended party was the MOIL Rally crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba finished third in African Rally Championship in Zambia.

Ali Katumba and Yasin Nasser with their trophies and rally car

Uganda Volleyball Team upon return at the Entebbe International Airport (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda national volleyball team that finished fifth at the 2021 Africa Volleyball Championships in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, Peruth Chemutai was voted Nile Special – USPA sports personality for August 2021.

Chemutai won a gold medal in the 3000m Steeplechase event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan with a time of 9:01:45 to set a new national record as well.

She was the first Ugandan female to win an Olympic medal of any sort since 1954.

Peruth Chemutai in action during the 3000m Steeplechase event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan Credit: Christel Saneh

The assembly commended male athlete Joshua Cheptegei for the Olympic Gold medal in the 5000m event that he won after a silver medal in the 10,000m at the same games.

Also, Express Football Club was singled out for triumphing in the 2021 CECAFA Kagame Cup held in Dar es salaam city, Tanzania.

The Uganda National Basketball team (Silverbacks) was also hailed for reaching quarterfinals of Afro Basketball Championships hosted by Rwanda at the Kigali Sports Arena.