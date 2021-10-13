Kawowo Sports photographer John Batanudde has won the inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Award.

Batanudde claimed the gong alongside Kenyan Dave Mwaura in an online awards ceremony where they both walked away with US$1,500 in prize money.

Applications to the awards ran from 17th May to 31st July 2021, the competition was open to journalists and photographers.

The jury that chose the winner is chaired by World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont, Springbok legend Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, as well as high-ranking senior executives of Google to Uber, Jaguar Land Rover to Visa and Pfizer.

The inaugural Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards is pleased to announce John Batanudde of Uganda (photography) and Dave Mwaura of Kenya (media) as the ultimate winners. https://t.co/uc1fnUAeIr#RAMediaAwards #RugbyAfrica #Rugby #Africa #Media #Awards pic.twitter.com/iOf0Y8sVM6 — Rugby Afrique (@RugbyAfrique) October 13, 2021

Talking up the success, Batanudde was appreciative of the award, saying; “I am wowed by the response and acknowledgement of the Rugby Africa Media and Photography Awards.

“When I captured this battle on field, it was filled with grit and determination which is what I wanted to portray. I am honoured to have my work praised and take first place.”

One of theBatanudde’s winning image was of the gold cup of a muddy battle between Heathens’ loose forward Scott Oluoch launching an attack against Warriors.

Heathens’ loose forward Scott Oluoch launching an attack against Warriors Credit: John Batanudde

Senior Vice President, Visa, Sub-Saharan Africa, Aida Diarra was impressed by the submissions for the awards that also fostered inclusivity.

“Sports have the ability to bring people together and are a catalyst for many to push further and reach beyond what is expected.

I am really humbled that this image I took on April 11, 2019 during a Uganda Cup match between @HeathensRFC against @WarriorsRugbyUG at @KyadondoClub has earned me the Rugby Africa Media & Photography Award by @APO_Sports & @RugbyAfrique. pic.twitter.com/VXCyTAXNz3 — Batanudde John (@BatanuddeJohn) October 13, 2021

“The articles and pictures submitted were all impressive and the winners of this competition have truly reflected how sports can build a more inclusive world.”