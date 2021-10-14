All Africa Senior Badminton Championship 2021:

21st – 28th October

At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The organizers of the 2021 All Africa Senior Badminton championship received a financial boost of Shs. 5,000,000 from Bank of Baroda Uganda.

The money was officially handed over to the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) officials by the bank’s Managing Director R.K Meena on Wednesday, 13th October 2021.

Annet Nakamya, the Uganda Badminton Association President flanked by their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Simon Mugabi saluted the bank for the support as she also disclosed the readiness for the country to host the event which is a precursor for Birmingham 2022 Common Wealth Games.

We thank Bank of Baroda for coming out to support us and we are optimistic we shall stage a successful competition. This is a great opportunity for us to host a competition of this magnitude. We have prepared well and even our players began residential training. We are to be represented by 18 players who had mandatory Covid-19 tests and are in good conditions. Annet Nakamya, the Uganda Badminton President

R.K Meena, the M.D of Bank of Baroda with Annet Nakamya, the president of Uganda Badminton Association

The Shs. 5,000,000/= dummy cheque presentation

2021 All Africa Senior Badminton Championship will be hosted at Lugogo Indoor Arena in the heart of the capital city, Kampala between October 21st to 28th.

The tournament, the first of this magnitude to be hosted by Uganda will serve off on the 21st October and run for another 7 days ahead.

This comes at the opportune timing as the it will be considered for the XXII Birmingham Commonwealth qualification games come 2022.

Bank of Baroda joins Mandela Group of Companies who also boosted the championship with over 30 trophies, referees’ as well as umpires’ uniforms.

The tournament will be held on October 21st to 28th and will attract over sixteen 16 countries that include Uganda (hosts), Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, Botswana, Mauritius and Reunion.

On Monday, 11th October 2021, the referees’ and umpires course commenced in Kampala in preparation for this championship.

Besides individual categories (men and women singles), this tournament also has the team events as mixed doubles as well as the men and women doubles.

Team Uganda has Gladys Mbabazi, Husina Kobugabe, Shamika Fadhila, Tracy Naluwoza, Meble Namakoye, Rajab Natasha, Brian Kasirye, Friday Friday, Expedito Emuddu, Muzafar Lubega, Israel Daniel Wanagalya and Kenneth Comfort Mwambu, all training at CFK Badminton Academy courts in Kampala.

The tournament was last held in 2019 by Nigeria in Port Harcourt city and the 2020 edition planned for South Africa was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic since most countries had travel restrictions beyond the boarder-lines.