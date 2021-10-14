Motor rally competition will resume this month after a long lull due to the persistent effects of the covid19 pandemic.

The UMOSPOC Kabalega Rally will be the fifth round of the extended championship that started in 2020.

The event was launched today in Mukono and it will take place on the weekend of 22-24 October in Hoima district.

The rally will run on one day with three stages repeated to cover a total competitive distance of 158.24km.

“It is going to be a fast event, the roads have recently been graded. Drivers should expect 80percent smooth roads. Things can only change when it rains,” says Jus Mungoma, the Clerk of the Course.

Kabalega Rally is anticipated to provide a hotly contested affair among the top five crews on the NRC leaderboard, as their performance could determine their fate for the title chase.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga currently lead the championship with 270 points, 40 clear of second-placed Hassan Alwi.

Fred Busulwa and Omar Mayanja currently occupying the third and fourth positions respectively will be aiming at closing in on the leaders.

Jas Mangat, the winner of the previous event in Kasanda in June will be entering the third event of this season.

The presence of Rajiv Ruperalia, Ronald Sebuguzi, and other drivers will spice up the battle for the top spot.

The Two-Wheel Drive category title battle will have championship leader Ibrahim Lubega battling with rivals Godfrey Nsereko, Edward Kirumira, and Samuel Watendwa.