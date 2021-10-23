Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 Season (Match Day 2):

Saturday 23rd October 2021: Tooro United Vs Mbarara City – Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal (3 PM)

There is an euphoric atmosphere in the Western Uganda city of Fort Portal as top flight football business once again returns in the Tourism hub.

The home side, Tooro United Football Club bounced back to the Uganda Premier League after a season in the second tier, FUFA Big League.

On the evening of Saturday, October 23, 2021, Fort Portal city is expected to be drowned in excitement when Tooro United hosts Mbarara City in the Western Uganda derby at the Buhinga Stadium.

Although this will be match day two of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season, Tooro United shall be playing their first game in the campaign.

Against Mbarara City, Tooro United faces an opponent who has already picked up the momentum since the Ankole Lions beat visiting Soltilo Bright Stars in convincing fashion 3-1 at the Kakyeka Stadium last week.

Tooro United’s head coach Edward Golola, the architect of the team’s promotion from the FUFA Big League last season is still in charge of the side.

Edward Golola is in charge of Tooro United

Golola has assembled young guns, many of whom are first timers in top flight football.

Known for the shrewd mentality with rich tactics of entrusting belief and confidence in all kinds of players at his disposal, Golola is at it again to prepare the league newcomers bouncing back to the top flight.

Marvin Oshaba, Rashid Lubega, Ponsiano Ssegonja, towering forward Dennis Ojara, goalkeeper Given Lukyamuzi are some of the players from the old crop still at the club.

Dennis Ojara, Tooro United striker

Unless otherwise, Hussein Mbalangu at Mbarara City is expected to name more or less the same side that beat Soltilo Bright Stars at home.

Either Martin Elungat or Muhammad Ssekeba could start in goal.

There are two left back options in Jasper Aheebwa Baguma and John Adriko with Steven Othieno ochestrating the right full back flank.

Mbarara City captain Hillary Mukundane

Captain Hillary Mukundane, Souleymane Bamba and Sadat Nsubuga are all central defense alternatives.

Solomon Okwalinga, Pisitis Barenge, Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja, Frank Kalule and the sylish Thomas Kakaire are all available in the delicate midfield docket.

The pacy Raymond Onyai, South Sudanese international Makueth Wol Akeen, Jude Ssemugabi and Henry Kitegenyi are the natural forwards on the traveling team.

Former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasembe will be the center referee.

Rajab Bakasambe

Bakasembe will assisted by Charles Zziwa (first assistant) and Jane Mutonyi (second assistant) with Diana Murungi, the fourth official.

FUFA Referees’ manager Samuel Egesa Wesonga is the referee assessor.

Meanwhile, match day two has two other matches elsewhere; KCCA is home against newly promoted Gaddafi at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo for the first ever meeting between these two clubs.

The reigning league champions Express is away to Bombo against UPDF at the Military Barracks stadium.

