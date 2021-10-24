Rajiv Ruparelia and Enoch Olinga sealed a fantastic performance to win the Kabalega Rally.

In their VW Polo, the Ruparelia Rally Team put pedal to the metal to keep within the top times of the event and make up for a delay suffered due to a mechanical glitch in the opening stage of the event.

Rajiv claimed six stage wins in what was a seamless drive to seal the victory 45 seconds ahead of Duncan Mubiru.

“It was a great event although I had a bit of mishap in the first stage. I had to play a bit with the car and get it out. (The) rest was okay,” said Rajiv.

That was also his maiden National Rally Championship victory.

Duncan Mubiru and Musa Nsubuga were equally up to the task but could only settle for second place.

“We are very happy with the performance. We now have not-so-bad points lead in the championship. In the final round, we shall not be looking for positions but the points we need to claim the title,” said Duncan Mubiru.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Anthony Mugambwa registered a good outing in their first local event this year, sealing the podium in third position.

Omar Mayanja and Hussein Mukuye finished fourth overall. The position places them 90 points behind championship leader Duncan Mubiru, with a slim chance at the title.

Hassan Alwi and James Mwangi settled for fifth position overall to maintain their second position on the NRC championship but with a big 70 points margin behind Mubiru.

Fred Busulwa and Joseph Bongole finished sixth overall.

In the two-wheel-drive category, Ibrahim Lubega registered another victory to have one hand on the category title. Godfrey Nsereko came second followed by Najib Sempijja.

The next and final round of the championship will head to Jinja on 26-28 November.

