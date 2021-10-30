Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 4): Saturday, October 30, 2021 Results:

Wakiso Giants 1-0 Busoga United

Busoga United KCCA 2-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Express 2-2 Vipers

Vipers Onduparaka 0-2 BUL

Wakiso Giants Football Club recorded their second victory of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League campaign with a hard fought 1-0 home win over Busoga United at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Towering forward Frank Ssebuufu scored the lone strike of the game in the 87th minute of the well contested end to end game.

Ssebuufu flipped the ball over defender Derrick Basoga before blasting the ball past goalkeeper Michael Nantamu who had been impressive on the sunny afternoon before a handful of fans.

Before Ssebuufu’s goal, Wakiso Giants had been the better side with good ball possession – thanks to the mastry of the midfield by man of the match Lawrence Bukenya, Ibrahim Kasule and Titus Ssematimba.

Busoga United’s Steven Okello crosses the ball as Simon Namwanja closes by (Credit: David Isabirye)

On one, too many occasions, lead forward Sharif Kimbowa, a former Busoga United center forward was a culprit of suspect finishing.

The impressive winger Moses Aliro Okabo also fluffed a one against one moment with goalkeeper Nantamu and had been denied a 50-50 penalty appeal earlier on in the opening stanza.

Busoga United’s threat at goal came from forwards Anwar Ntege and Shaka Ssozi but Wakiso Giants’ defence of Edward Satulo, Matisko Grant, Simon Namwanja, captain Fahad Kawooya and goalkeeper Derrick Emukule remained water-tight at all times.

Satulo also tested the opposition goalkeeper with a distant shot from within his own half but Nantamu was alert to tame the threat.

Lawrence Bukenya was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash (Shs 100,000).

Lawrence Bukenya shows off the man of the match plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

In their fourth game of the campaign, Wakiso Giants has now won twice after last week’s 1-0 win over Police.

Busoga United succumb to the second consecutive loss after the 1-0 home loss to KCCA at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on match day three.

Meanwhile, Express and Vipers shared the spoils 2-all at the Betway Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

KCCA consolidated top spot with a 2-0 home win over KCCA as BUL shocked Onduparaka 2-0 at their own grave yard in Arua (AbaBet Green Light Stadium).

Wakiso Giants XI Vs Busoga United (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Wakiso Giants XI: Derrick Emukule (G.K), Grant Matisko, Simon Namwanja, Fahad Kawooya, Edward Satulo, Lawrence Bukenya, Titus Ssematimba, Ibrahim Kasule, Frank Ssebuufu, Moses Aliro Okabo, Sharif Kimbowa

Subs: Lukuya (G.K), Rahmat Ssenfuka, Alex Komakech, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Amos Muwonge, Frank Ssenyondo, Joshua Lubwama

Head coach: Alex Gitta

Busoga United XI Vs Wakiso Giants (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Peter Onzima, George Kalyowa, Hassan Kintu, Douglas Bithum, Steven Okello, Anthony Mayanja (Captain), Rashid Mpaata, Anwaru Ntege, Elvis Kibbale, Laban Tibiita

Subs: Andrew Ssekandi (G.K), Isaac Wagoina, Derrick Basoga, Ronald Kasumba, Hussein Ssajjabi, Shaka Ssozi

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

Match officials with the Wakiso Giants and Busoga United captains prior to kick off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials:

Referee: Paul Turyamureeba

Paul Turyamureeba Assistant Referee 1 : Marex Nakitto Nkumbi

: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi

Jane Mutonyi Fourth official: Robert Donney

Robert Donney Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya