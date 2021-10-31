2021 Safari Sevens – Day Two Results

Main Cup QF: Uganda 12-19 Kenya Shujaa

Uganda 12-19 Kenya Shujaa 5/6th Place Playoff SF: Uganda 17-14 Samurai

Uganda 17-14 Samurai 5/6th Place Playoff Final: Uganda 29-12 Zimbabwe

After a brilliant performance on the opening day of the Safari Sevens where they went unbeaten in Pool C, Uganda Men’s Sevens capped it off with a 5th-place playoff final victory against Zimbabwe.

The Uganda A men's finished fifth at the 2021 @safarisevens . It was something worth celebrating. They beat Zimbabwe 29-12 in the fifth place final. #Safari7s pic.twitter.com/VS2NshThYr — Uganda Rugby Union (@UgandaRugby) October 31, 2021

The youthful squad led by captain Ian Munyani would have loved to remain in contention for the Main Cup trophy but for a 19-12 quarterfinal loss against archrivals Kenya Shujaa that halted that dream.

Ian Munyani Credit: Kenya Rugby Union/TW

This relegated them to the 5/6th place playoff semifinal where they faced Samurai who had had a rather forgettable weekend. They were able to hold off a comeback from the world class talent-laden international outfit to win 17-14 in the tense semifinal.

Aaron Ofoywroth was on top form in the final against Zimbabwe as the Uganda Men signed out in style after an impressive trip to the Kenyan capital. His brace of tries, and then some more from Kelvin Balagadde, Adrian Kasito and Timothy Kisiga delivered the 29-12 victory.

Uganda have improved significantly from their last outing at the Safari Sevens in 2019 when they lost the Challenge Trophy final. The team that was only assembled with one week to go for the event won five out of six matches played over two days against opposition that included two HSBC Sevens Series core nations and the defending champions.

With a busy 2022 calendar that includes Commonwealth Games, Rugby Africa Cup and Rugby World Cup Sevens coming up, the performance is a good starting point for the campaign.