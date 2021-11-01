Former Uganda Kobs, Kampala Capital City Authority and Masaka Local Council forward Badru Ssenkaayi has been appointed as head coach for Kooki ssaza football team.

Ssenkaayi’s appointment comes after a meeting by the management committee that convened at Kammengo Technical Institute in Lwanda town, Kooki, Rakai district on Sunday, 31st October 2021.

He will be assisted by Simon Kintu who is the first assistant coach.

Ssenkaayi who is now tasked with building the team replaces Sadiq Sempigi who is fully committed to his West Nile region based Uganda Premier League entity Onduparaka who he is assistant coach to Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Sempigi had replaced Andrew Nsamba who had handled the 2006 Masaza cup champions in 2019.

Kooki Ssaza players being sanitized at the entrance of FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru last season

Meanwhile, Kooki appointed a new chairperson of the management committee Eliabu Kiggundu.

Kiggundu replaces Gyaviira Kaggwa who was relegated to the vice chairperson’s slot.

Isa Mwebesa is secretary whilst the treasurer is Robert Kabugo.

Moses Kasendwa Matovu bounces back as the team manager, assisted by Samuel Ndawula Kagawa.

Matovu had replaced Robert Nyondo in the managerial role.

Other positions:

Benon Ssenkakata is in charge of technical affairs with Willy Lubambula responsible for welfare matters.

Habibi Bbombokka is the media officer.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda is the main sponsor of this championship that bars players who have played for the national teams, FUFA Big League and in the Uganda Premier League.

Gomba are the record winners of this championship that restarted in 2004 after earlier editions.

