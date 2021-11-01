Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards 2021:

October 2021 Nominees:

Football: Fauzia Najjemba (Uganda Crested Cranes & U-20 women), Charles Lukwago (St George – Ethiopia & Uganda Cranes), Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod & Uganda Cranes)

Cricket : Dineshi Nakrani, Cyrus Kakuru, Pascal Murungi

Golf: Deo Akope, Irene Nakalembe, Peace Kabasweka

Deo Akope, Irene Nakalembe, Peace Kabasweka Rugby: Ian Munyani (Kobs), Kevin Balagadde (Pirates), Joseph Aredo (Kobs)

There will be five different winners to take home plaques and cash when the October 2021 ForteBet Reals Sports Monthly Awards return on Tuesday, 2nd November at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo in Kampala city.

Outstanding sports personalities in football, tennis, cricket, golf and rugby will be crowned.

In Football, two Uganda Cranes players; forward Fahad Bayo and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago are joined the female football ace Fauzia Najjemba, a forward with the Uganda Crested Cranes and U-20 women national football teams.

Fauzia Najjemba celebrates a goal, for Uganda Crested Cranes’ second over Ethiopia at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago Credit: AMINAH BABIRYE / Kawowo Sports

Goalkeeper Lukwago, now at Ethiopian club St George kept a clean sheet in the back-to-back Uganda Cranes engagement against Rwanda during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Striker Bayo of FC Ashdod makes the list for his two goals against Rwanda in the double header.

Najjemba has been firing on all cylinder sides both for the Uganda Crested Cranes and U-20 women national teams.

Aziz Fahad Bayo celebrates the lone strike against Rwanda at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: John Batanudde

Tennis:

The trio of Hilder Afwoyoroth, Latif Sendyowa and Ambrose Byaruhanga were nominated in the tennis sport.

Cyrus Kakuru

Cricket:

Three Cricketers Dineshi Nakrani, Cyrus Kakuru and Pascal Murungi are on the final short list from whom one will be crowned on Tuesday.

Golf:

Legendary professional golfer Deo Akope is on the three-man final golf short-list alongside two ladies Irene Nakalembe and Peace Kabasweka.

Deo Akope shows his prize after winning the fourth leg of the 2021-2022 Safari Tour at Nyali Golf and country club

Akope became the first Ugandan professional to win a Safari Tour circuit when he swung to victory at the 2021 Nyali Golf series to pocket Shs 13,000,000, a lion’s share of the prize money on the menu.

Irene Nakalembe championed the 2021 Dar es salaam Open while Peace Kabasweka was runners up.

Irene Nakalembe watches her ball in flight

Peace Kabasweka

Rugby:

The Betway Kobs duo of Ian Munyani and Joseph Aredo are on the rugby final short-list that also has Pirates’ Kevin Balagadde.

Munyani and Aredo were inspirational in Betway Kobs’ success at the Guinness national series held at Legends (Kampala), Gulu and Soroti during the month.

Ian Munyani smiles with cash after Betway Kobs’ victory in Gulu city, Northern Uganda

Joseph Aredo of Betway KOBS (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kelvin Balagadde of Stanbic Pirates

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Awards and have been held since 2019.

The headline sponsors Fortbet are joined by Jude Colour Solutions and Canaan Bulls.