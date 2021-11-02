Five female Eritrean players have Tuesday morning disappeared from their hotel in Jinja. The team is taking part in the ongoing CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship.

The tournament which attracted six nations started on 30th October and will run up to 9th November at FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

CECAFA issued a statement in regard to the aforementioned incident, indicating they are working with Police to find the missing players.

“The matter has been reported to the Police in Jinja and investigations are ongoing. CECAFA, FUFA, and the Police are doing their best to locate these players,” reads the statement.

The names of the said players missing have not been released.

Eritrea will play Uganda on Wednesday in their third game at the tournament. They have lost the opening two games to Tanzania and Ethiopia 1-0 and 5-0 respectively.

This is not the first time that players from countries such as Eritrea, Somalia, and Djibouti are going missing at tournaments.

In 2019, four Eritrean players from the U20 Men’s team disappeared in Njeru.