StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022: Match Day 3 – Tuesday, November 2, 2021 Results:

Soltilo Bright Stars 1-1 KCCA

KCCA Arua Hill 3-2 URA

URA Police 1-2 Express

Express BUL 1-0 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Vipers 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka UPDF 2-2 Gaddafi

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club showed signs of improvement from the recent results with a hard fought point off the current Uganda Premier League table leaders Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) on a slipper Kavumba Recreational Stadium surface.

The rain marred encounter witnessed Soltilo Bright Stars take a 50th minute lead through captain Nelson Senkatuka before a beautifully executed equalizer from the on-form Ashraf Mugume leveled the match 12 minutes later.

Senkatuka was well positioned to pounce home a powerful header past a stationary goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan off a curling corner kick by Jamir Kisitu Nvule.

KCCA rallied and fought gallantly to make amends with the equalizer in the 63rd minute through midfielder Mugume.

Mugume curled home from 25 yards past goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, a former KCCA player.

Herbert Achai was the architect of KCCA’s goal with a great run on the left flank before setting up an unmarked Mugume who curled the ball into the top left corner of the goal for the equalizer.

Before the goals, KCCA has been the better side and missed taking the lead when striker Davis Kasirye hit the upright from 35 yards.

Left footed forward Sadat Anaku also had a couple of blocked shots on the water soaked surface.

The hosts had a couple of impressive players as Emmanuel Loki, Kisitu and Marvin Joseph.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ left back Simon Ssemayange was the only booked player in the match in the 88th minute.

Mugume was the pilsner player of the match, taking home a plaque and cash worth Shs. 100,000.

Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena hands over the plaque to man of the match Ashraf Mugume (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Tommy Okello, Mashood Ssali and Dick Okello return to the dressing rooms after the first half (Credit: David Isabirye)

Despite the draw, KCCA remained top with 13 points off five games played, three points off second placed Vipers who have a game in hand.

Soltilo Bright Stars is second from bottom with a single point off four matches.

Other results:

Meanwhile, a 10 man Arua Hill edged Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) 3-2 at the Barifa Stadium in Arua city.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte scored a brace and Alfred Leku added the other. Leku was later sent off after a second bookable offence.

Living Kabon and Cromwell Rwothomio had given URA a 2-0 lead towards the end of the first half.

Police lost for the fifth consecutive time, falling 2-1 to the reigning league champions Express at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

BUL smiled 1-0 over Mbarara City at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city courtesy of Ibrahim Nsimbe’s goal.

At the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende; Vipers were 1-0 winners over Onduparaka with captain Halid Lwaliwa on target off an assist from midfielder Bright Anukani.

Match day five continues on Wednesday, 3rd November 2021 with a single match when Sports Club Villa host Wakiso Giants at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso.

Soltilo Bright Stars XI Vs KCCA (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Hassan Matovu, Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andrew Kyambadde, Warren Bbule, Marvin Joseph, Derrick Kiggundu, Ibrahim Kasinde, Nelson Senkatuka (Captain), Emmanuel Loki, Jamir Kisitu Nvule

Subs: Simon Tamale (G.K), Joseph Janjali, Allan Katwe, Odongo, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Augustine Kacanchu, Kushida

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

KCCA XI Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: David Isabirye)

KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K), Innocent Wafula Esimu, Herbert Achai, Geofrey Wasswa, John Revita, Denis Iguma, Ashraf Mugume, Yasser Mugerwa, Sadat Happy Anaku, Davis Kasirye, Brian Majwega

Subs: Ali Mwerusi (G.K), Ali Abubakar Gift, Ibrahim Juma, Rogers Mato, Hassan Jurua, Charles Lwanga, Julius Poloto

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Match officials with the Soltilo Bright Stars and KCCA captains prior to kick off (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials:

Referee: Mashood Ssali

Mashood Ssali Assistant Referee 1 : Dick Okello

: Dick Okello Assistant Referee 2: Tommy Obua

Tommy Obua Fourth official: Hamza Katende

Hamza Katende Referee Assessor: Dennis Batte