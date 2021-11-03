Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021 (Cranes Na-mutima):

4th November: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum Boma playground (4 PM)

As the Uganda Cranes take on a select team from Northern region on 4th November 2021 at the Boma playground in Kitgum, all the eyes will be which players have been assembled by the hosts.

The Northern region head coach David Acira has assembled a great side with equal blend of youth as well as the tried and tested crop.

Gangly industrious forward Isaac Otto is among the experienced players on the Northern region select team.

The former Nkumba University, Kiboga Young and lately Maroons striker has the opportune lifetime opportunity to prove self when he turns his guns to the national team coached by Serbian national Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic.

“We are ready to host the Uganda Cranes and stage a brave fight” Otto who also guided Acholi province to the 2019 FUFA Drum title revealed to Kawowo Sports.

Isaac Otto (middle) in action for Acholi Province during the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament

Other experienced faces on the Northern region select team include Ndejje University goalkeeper Jean Diego Wokorach, Mbale Heroes’ stocky forward Gody Otika, the Odong entity of Abel and Brian, Billy Clinton Ocira (Credo), Innocent Okectwengo (Ilee), Robert Obaloker (Pager), Gerrald Ochola (Rwotker), Stephen Okot (Credo) among others.

Head coach Achira is deputized by Jimmy Odongkara, a coach at Santos Football Club in the host town of the tour, Kitgum.

Godfrey “Goddy” Otika (Credit: John Batanudde)

Goalkeeper Jeans Wokorach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Forward Francis Onekalit (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic led to Kitgum on Wednesday morning and will be expected to train at the Boma playground in the evening.

Micho added several new faces as Arua Hill’s center forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, John Revita, Davis Kasirye and Geofrey Wasswa to replace the players who failed to make it for different reasons.

This match is preparing the national team particularily the local crop of players for the two FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in group against Kenya (home) and away to Mali (to be played in Morocco).

Northern Region Select Team:

Jean Diego Wokorach (Ndejje University), Francis Onekalit Taina (Ndejje University), Ivan Ocheng (Calvary), Gody Otika (Mbale Heroes), Mathias Anthony Okello (Young Elephants), Abel Odong (Mbale Garage), Brian Odong (Young Elephants), Kermis Amuku (Credo), Brian Pogba Obedi (Ndejje University), Emmanuel Gary Mwaka (Santos FC, Kitgum), Peter Ouma (Ndejje University), Chrispus Agang (Obasanjo FC), Francis Nyeko Oboma (Santos FC, Kitgum), Erick Ayella (Credo), Rogers Atube (Calvary), Ronald Owiny Ogenga (Calvary), Billy Clinton Ocira (Credo), Innocent Okectwengo (Ilee), Isaac Otto (Unattached), Robert Obaloker (Pager), Gerrald Ochola (Rwotker), Stephen Okot (Credo)

Officials:

Head coach: David Achira

Assistant coach: Jimmy Odongkara