Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards 2021:

October 2021 Winners:

Golf: Irene Nakalembe

Irene Nakalembe Football: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod & Uganda Cranes)

Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod & Uganda Cranes) Tennis: Latif Ssendyowa

Latif Ssendyowa Cricket: Pascal Murungi

Pascal Murungi Rugby: Joseph Aredo (Kobs)

Uganda’s national women golf team captain Irene Nakalembe was named as the best golfer for the month of October in the Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards.

Nakalembe was announced winner in the golf catergory during the awards ceremony held at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021.

Irene Nakalembe (Credit: John Batanudde)

Winner of the 2021 Dar es salaam Ladies open, Nakalembe edged male professional golfer Deo Akope and Peace Kabasweka to the gong.

She was crowned in absentia since she traveled to Nigeria to defend her title in the annual Lagos ladies’ golf open championship.

In a recorded message, Nakalembe lauded the sponsors, openly expressing the value of such an award in her sporting career.

“I am humbled for the award given to me as the best in October 2021. Special appreciation to the main sponsors Fortebet and other partners. Such an award will surely motivate me as a person. I also wish to thank my personal sponsors Uganda Airlines for the support given to me to travel for international tournaments” Nakalembe noted in a recorded message.

The Fortebet Real Stars Awards plaque for Irene Nakalembe for the month of October (Credit: David Isabirye)

Fahad Bayo’s plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other top performers:

Uganda Cranes forward Fahad Bayo won the football accolade, beating Crested Cranes and U-20 women player Fauzia Najjemba as well as goalkeeper Charles Lukwago (St George – Ethiopia & Uganda Cranes).

Youngster Latif Ssendyowa was the pick in tennis ahead of Hilder Afwoyoroth and Ambrose Byaruhanga

Pascal Murungi shows off his plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

In Cricket, Pascal Murungi beat Dineshi Nakrani and Cyrus Kakuru to the award.

Betway Kobs’ Joseph Aredo was voted as the best in rugby ahead of teammate Ian Munyani and Pirates’ Kevin Balagadde.

Joseph Aredo shows off his plaque (Credit: David Isabirye)

The crowning ceremony was also graced by the president of Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Patrick Kanyomozi, Executive Director of Real Stars Sports Agency Isaac Mukasa, sponsors representatives and the media.